These 3 Canadian Cities Have Earned A Spot Among The Top 20 Fittest In The World
And one even has the cheapest gym membership!
When it comes to being the fittest in the world, there are some Canadian cities that are proving us Canucks really take our health seriously.
A study by Reebok has determined the top 20 fittest cities in the world by looking into factors such as the number of people who walk and cycle to work, the number of parks in a city, the cost of a monthly gym membership and more.
The three Canadian spots that managed to crack the list were Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal.
The Canadian city coming in highest on the list was none other than Vancouver, landing in 13th place.
While the west coast city has the highest monthly gym membership cost compared to its other two Canadian counterparts, 9% of its population takes advantage of the beautiful scenery and cycles to work.
Next up was Ottawa coming in 16th overall, getting recognition for its relatively low gym membership rates, even beating Vancouver with 10% of its population cycling to work.
Montreal took the 18th spot on the list with the lowest monthly gym membership among the top 20 cities however, they only have 4% of their population that bikes to work.
When it comes to gym-goers across Canada, the country ranks 7th in the world for the largest population of gym fanatics at 16.67%.
The city that came out on top with the fittest citizens overall was Amsterdam, boasting the highest number of people who cycle to work at nearly 46%.