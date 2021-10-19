Canada's Cities Were Just Ranked By Their Quality Of Life & Yikes, Sorry Toronto
It's time to move to the west coast!
Well Canucks, if you were wondering where to settle down in order to live your best life possible, we might just have some answers for you.
The latest results by website Numbeo compares the quality of life in cities worldwide by looking at a number of factors including health care, cost of living, safety, and property price to income ratio to name a few.
When it comes to the seemingly best places to be here in Canada, there were 10 cities that came out on top.
Sitting at number one on the list is Victoria, B.C., earning a quality of life index rating of 185.04. The stunning capital city was also rated highest on the climate index as well as the cost of living index.
Calgary, Quebec City, Ottawa, and Vancouver all finished with quality of life scores in the 170 range, with Calgary beating out all other cities for its purchasing power.
As the only east coast city on the list, Halifax came in sixth place with an impressive rating on the cost of living index.
Edmonton wasn't too far behind, and while Toronto finished just shy of the top 10 coming in eleventh, Mississauga did manage to come in eighth place with a quality of life score of 163.22
Rounding out the list were Montreal and Kelowna, B.C. with quality of life index scores in the 150 range.