These Cities In BC Have The Best Quality Of Life In Canada & If You've Been You'll Know Why
They tick all the boxes!
Three cities in B.C. have been ranked in the top 10 places for the best quality of life in Canada.
The results, which were listed on the website Numbeo, compared the quality of life in cities across the world using factors such as health care, cost of living, property prices, income and safety.
Victoria topped the list with an impressive life index rating of 185.54, followed by Vancouver in fifth spot and Kelowna in 10th. Toronto was 11th with a score of 152.32.
Here's a look at why those cities were ranked so high for quality of life.
Victoria
Victoria excelled in the climate category, probably due to its mild weather.
It didn't score too well in terms of cost of living but the city scored well in other factors such as pollution, traffic commute and health care.
Vancouver
The only thing holding Vancouver back from getting closer to the top spot was its cost of living. That, and the commute time, were the only two factors in which the city didn't excel.
The city performed well on pollution and climate factors, as well as safety and purchasing power.
Kelowna
Cheaper property prices really helped Kelowna climb up the list. The city also performed well for its commute time and health care.
It didn't rank as high for its climate and safety, but still made the cut in Canada's top 10 cities for the best quality of life.