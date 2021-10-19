Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
interprovincial travel

5 Hotels In Vancouver Were Ranked Among The Best In Canada & These Views Prove Why

Dreamy rooms and views to wake up to! 😍

5 Hotels In Vancouver Were Ranked Among The Best In Canada & These Views Prove Why
@lostwithlina | Instagram, @panpacificvancouver | Instagram

Some of Vancouver's dreamiest hotels were included in a list of the top 15 hotels in Canada.

Condé Nast Traveler released its list of stunning locations and B.C.'s largest city dominated the list, with five hotels making the chosen few. In a separate ranking, B.C and Alberta dominated a list of the best ski resorts in Canada.

So, if you're looking for a vacation to Canada's West Coast, these five hotels could be a great starting point.

Fairmont Waterfront

Address: 900 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC

Website

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Address: 1038 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC

Website

Loden Hotel

Address: 1177 Melville St., Vancouver, BC

Website

Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Address: 801 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The Best Hotels In Canada Were Just Ranked & Two Provinces Absolutely Dominated The List

There is one standout hotel in another region, though! 😍

@panpacificvancouver | Instagram, @aubergesaintantoine | Instagram

If you're in need of a little vacay, look no further. The best hotels in Canada have been revealed and you'll probably want to start packing immediately.

Condé Nast Traveler has released a list of its top 15 hotels across the country, and the majority of them are located in beautiful B.C. and charming Quebec.

Keep Reading Show less

These Photos Show What Vancouver Will Look Like If Sea Levels Rise & So Much Is Under Water

This is super eye-opening. 🌊

Climate Central

A new map has been published showing what areas are going to be suffering the most as sea levels rise, and looking at Vancouver is scary.

The research was released by Climate Central and shows a map with areas at risk. The red on the map highlights the tideline if temperatures rise 3 C due to global warming, and the blue highlights it after 1.5 C.

Keep Reading Show less

13 Things 2 West Coast Girls Wished They Knew Before Moving To Toronto

Dundas Square is overrated and the winters are actually worse in the 6ix.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Alex Arsenych | Narcity

Canada is one of the biggest countries in the world and each province and coast has its own quirks and individual culture from weather to slang.

Here's what two west coast girls from Vancouver and Calgary wish they knew before moving to downtown Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Expert Travel Hacks That Will Help Make Your 2022 Vacation As Cheap As Possible

Consider the perfect time to book and fly, and know when to splurge! 👇✈️

Hel080808 | Dreamstime, @expediaca | Instagram

If you've been wondering how to make your vacation as cheap as possible, look no further! These expert travel hacks and tips explain how to get value for money when booking a trip, including the best time to book flights in Canada.

On October 12, Expedia released a report revealing the best time to book airfare, which day of the week to travel and when to splurge and go premium.

Keep Reading Show less