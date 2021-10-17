Trending Tags

The Best Hotels In Canada Were Just Ranked & Two Provinces Absolutely Dominated The List

There is one standout hotel in another region, though! 😍

The Best Hotels In Canada Were Just Ranked & Two Provinces Absolutely Dominated The List
@panpacificvancouver | Instagram, @aubergesaintantoine | Instagram

If you're in need of a little vacay, look no further. The best hotels in Canada have been revealed and you'll probably want to start packing immediately.

Condé Nast Traveler has released a list of its top 15 hotels across the country, and the majority of them are located in beautiful B.C. and charming Quebec.

The list was compiled using ratings from Condé Nast readers and they picked Oak Bay Beach Hotel in Victoria, B.C. as their top spot. It's nestled on the shores of the Pacific Ocean and describes itself as "a luxury boutique resort like no other." It overlooks the Juan de Fuca Strait and even has ocean views with the snow-capped Mount Baker in the distance. Sounds nice, eh?

Several other hotels in the province made the list too, including five in Vancouver: The Fairmont Waterfront, Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Loden Hotel, and Pan Pacific Vancouver. The Magnolia Hotel & Spa in Victoria also made the cut.

Over in Quebec, Manoir Hovey in North Hatley made the list as well as two hotels in Montreal: Hôtel Gault and Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile. Four others in Quebec City also cracked the top 15 list: Hôtel 71, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, Le Germain Hotel, and Auberge Saint-Antoine.

The only non-B.C. or Quebec hotel to make the list? None other than Fogo Island Inn in Newfoundland!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

