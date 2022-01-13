Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
interprovincial travel

This Luxury Hotel In Vancouver Was Just Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The World

Stunning! 😍

Western Canada Editor
This Luxury Hotel In Vancouver Was Just Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The World
@bigfoodlittlebites | Instagram, @fairmontpacific | Instagram

A hotel in Vancouver has been listed among the most beautiful in the world, according to a recent ranking.

The Fairmont Pacific Rim was the only hotel in Canada to make the list, which was compiled by U.K. company Money, and looked at the hotels which are worth their five-star rating.

They analyzed more than nine million Instagram hashtags associated with the world’s most Insta-worthy accommodation and the hotel in Vancouver made the North American list.

According to the hotel's website, amenities include a fitness centres, the Willow Stream Spa Boutique, a library and rooftop patio, cabanas and pool.

The Willow Stream Spa was named of the best spas in a 2015 ranking by CN Traveler's Readers' Chouce Awards and it was rated a Forbes four-star spa.

While the company produced lists for all over the world, here are the top 20 most beautiful hotels in North and Central America:

  1. Bellagio Las Vegas, Nevada with 161,088 Instagram hashtags
  2. The Plaza, New York New York, New York with 160,237 Instagram hashtags
  3. Beverly Hills Hotel Los Angeles, California with 127,297 Instagram hashtags
  4. Halekulani Honolulu, Hawaii with 93,179 Instagram hashtags
  5. Excellence El Carmen Dominican Republic with 55,889 Instagram hashtags
  6. 1 Hotel South Beach Miami, Florida with 39,508 Instagram hashtags
  7. Sandals Barbados Barbados with 30,036 Instagram hashtags
  8. The Broadmoor Colorado Springs, Colorado with 27,178 Instagram hashtags
  9. Finest Playa Mujeres Cancun, Mexico with 23,148 Instagram hashtags
  10. Sandals Royal Bahamian Nassau, Bahamas with 23,041 Instagram hashtags
  11. Sandals Royal Caribbean Jamaica with 21,988 Instagram hashtags
  12. Sandals Emerald Bay Great Exuma Bahamas with 18,674 Instagram hashtags
  13. Rosewood Mayakoba Playa del Carmen, Mexico with 18,383 Instagram hashtags
  14. Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Jamaica with 18,277 Instagram hashtags
  15. The Breakers Palm Beach Palm Beach, Florida with 17,269 Instagram hashtags
  16. Fairmont Pacific Rim Vancouver, Canada with 15,772 Instagram hashtags
  17. Sandals Grande Antigua Antigua and Barbuda with 15,197 Instagram hashtags
  18. Mandarin Oriental Miami, Florida with 15,115 Instagram hashtags
  19. Shutters On The Beach Santa Monica, California with 14,718 Instagram hashtags
  20. Secrets The Vine Cancun Cancun, Mexico with 14,528 Instagram hashtags

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Price: Depends on room choice

Location: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Treat yourself to a pampering and then relax with great food and drink enjoying the majestic views of Vancouver.

Website

From Your Site Articles

This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Serves Your Pasta In A Giant Wheel Of Cheese

It's cheesy bliss to the max! 🧀

@katalinabestt | Instagram, @alejandra.boudrias | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. serves your pasta in a gigantic wheel of parmesan cheese, and it looks totally delicious.

Calling all Vancouver foodies! It's time to satisfy your pasta cravings and fall into a food-coma of carbs and cheese. The Italian Kitchen is serving up this cheese-lovers dream with a unique experience.

Keep Reading Show less

10 Cities In BC & Alberta Named In Top 25 Popular Places To Move To In Canada

There were some surprising absentees too!

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Nalidsa Sukprasert | Dreamstime

Parts of B.C. and Alberta have become hotspot areas for people looking to move, according to a new report of Canada's most sought-after destinations.

U-Haul named the 25 most popular cities that Canadians chose to move to last year within Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadians On The West & East Coast Act So Differently In A Pandemic & Here's What I've Seen

Here's what I've noticed.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

The West Coast of Canada is different from the East Coast in a lot of ways, including in how they treat the COVID-19 pandemic, I've noticed.

Rewinding to March 2020, I'm sitting in my car driving home to New Brunswick from Ottawa, where I was going to university. Like many people, I remember that first week so clearly. I thought I was going home for two weeks to flatten the curve. As we now know, it's lasted a lot longer than that.

Keep Reading Show less

A Couple From BC Were Killed After A Tree Fell On Their House During A Wind Storm

Tributes are pouring in for the couple.

Milous Chab | Dreamstime, Paolo Giovanni Trovo | Dreamstime

Two people have been killed after a large tree fell on their house in West Vancouver.

Environment Canada had issued a weather alert for strong winds on Sunday, January 2 with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h predicted.

Keep Reading Show less