This Luxury Hotel In Vancouver Was Just Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The World
A hotel in Vancouver has been listed among the most beautiful in the world, according to a recent ranking.
The Fairmont Pacific Rim was the only hotel in Canada to make the list, which was compiled by U.K. company Money, and looked at the hotels which are worth their five-star rating.
They analyzed more than nine million Instagram hashtags associated with the world’s most Insta-worthy accommodation and the hotel in Vancouver made the North American list.
According to the hotel's website, amenities include a fitness centres, the Willow Stream Spa Boutique, a library and rooftop patio, cabanas and pool.
The Willow Stream Spa was named of the best spas in a 2015 ranking by CN Traveler's Readers' Chouce Awards and it was rated a Forbes four-star spa.
While the company produced lists for all over the world, here are the top 20 most beautiful hotels in North and Central America:
- Bellagio Las Vegas, Nevada with 161,088 Instagram hashtags
- The Plaza, New York New York, New York with 160,237 Instagram hashtags
- Beverly Hills Hotel Los Angeles, California with 127,297 Instagram hashtags
- Halekulani Honolulu, Hawaii with 93,179 Instagram hashtags
- Excellence El Carmen Dominican Republic with 55,889 Instagram hashtags
- 1 Hotel South Beach Miami, Florida with 39,508 Instagram hashtags
- Sandals Barbados Barbados with 30,036 Instagram hashtags
- The Broadmoor Colorado Springs, Colorado with 27,178 Instagram hashtags
- Finest Playa Mujeres Cancun, Mexico with 23,148 Instagram hashtags
- Sandals Royal Bahamian Nassau, Bahamas with 23,041 Instagram hashtags
- Sandals Royal Caribbean Jamaica with 21,988 Instagram hashtags
- Sandals Emerald Bay Great Exuma Bahamas with 18,674 Instagram hashtags
- Rosewood Mayakoba Playa del Carmen, Mexico with 18,383 Instagram hashtags
- Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Jamaica with 18,277 Instagram hashtags
- The Breakers Palm Beach Palm Beach, Florida with 17,269 Instagram hashtags
- Fairmont Pacific Rim Vancouver, Canada with 15,772 Instagram hashtags
- Sandals Grande Antigua Antigua and Barbuda with 15,197 Instagram hashtags
- Mandarin Oriental Miami, Florida with 15,115 Instagram hashtags
- Shutters On The Beach Santa Monica, California with 14,718 Instagram hashtags
- Secrets The Vine Cancun Cancun, Mexico with 14,528 Instagram hashtags
Fairmont Pacific Rim
Price: Depends on room choice
Location: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Treat yourself to a pampering and then relax with great food and drink enjoying the majestic views of Vancouver.