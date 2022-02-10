Vancouver Has The Most Eco-Friendly Hotels In Canada & One Place To Stay Has 250,000 Bees
Looking for a sustainable night's sleep?
Vancouver has been ranked among the best in the world for its sustainable hotels, according to a new global report.
The research, conducted by energy experts at Uswitch, analyzed thousands of hotels on Booking.com across 200 cities around the world that were deemed "sustainable" by the booking site.
Each city was then given a percentage score based on the number of sustainable hotels versus the total number of hotels on offer in the city.
Vancouver topped the list with nearly 44% of its hotels being rated as sustainable, narrowly beating Stockholm, Sweden, in second place.
Canadian cities featured heavily on the list, with Toronto coming in third place, Calgary coming in fourth and Edmonton in fifth.
Making up the rest of the world's top 10 list is Lahore, Pakistan, in sixth, two Colombian cities — Medellin and Bogota — taking seventh and eighth place respectively, and then two South African cities — Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.
In terms of the actual volume of sustainable hotels, Vancouver has 39 hotels that were judged to be eco-friendly on Booking.com. Within Canada, for comparison, Toronto has 37, Calgary has 32 and Edmonton has 30.
According to the report, a "stand-out" place to stay in Vancouver for sustainability is the five-star Fairmont Waterfront, the guests of which include 250,000 honeybees, alongside their other sustainable features such as recycling and composting and offering all event planners carbon-neutral alternatives.
