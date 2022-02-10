Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Vancouver Has The Most Eco-Friendly Hotels In Canada & One Place To Stay Has 250,000 Bees

Looking for a sustainable night's sleep?

Western Canada Editor
Vancouver Has The Most Eco-Friendly Hotels In Canada & One Place To Stay Has 250,000 Bees
Ben Goode | Dreamstime, @fairmontwaterfront | Instagram

Vancouver has been ranked among the best in the world for its sustainable hotels, according to a new global report.

The research, conducted by energy experts at Uswitch, analyzed thousands of hotels on Booking.com across 200 cities around the world that were deemed "sustainable" by the booking site.

Each city was then given a percentage score based on the number of sustainable hotels versus the total number of hotels on offer in the city.

Vancouver topped the list with nearly 44% of its hotels being rated as sustainable, narrowly beating Stockholm, Sweden, in second place.

Canadian cities featured heavily on the list, with Toronto coming in third place, Calgary coming in fourth and Edmonton in fifth.

Making up the rest of the world's top 10 list is Lahore, Pakistan, in sixth, two Colombian cities — Medellin and Bogota — taking seventh and eighth place respectively, and then two South African cities — Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

In terms of the actual volume of sustainable hotels, Vancouver has 39 hotels that were judged to be eco-friendly on Booking.com. Within Canada, for comparison, Toronto has 37, Calgary has 32 and Edmonton has 30.

According to the report, a "stand-out" place to stay in Vancouver for sustainability is the five-star Fairmont Waterfront, the guests of which include 250,000 honeybees, alongside their other sustainable features such as recycling and composting and offering all event planners carbon-neutral alternatives.

Vancouver is well known for its stunning scenery, boasting views of beaches and surrounding mountains — in fact, some of the city's dreamiest hotels were ranked in a list of the top 15 hotels in Canada.

If you're travelling with your furry friend, there are also a bunch of dog-friendly hotel options in the city for a vacation with your pup.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

black friday

6 Black Friday Travel Deals In Canada That Will Make Your Next Vacation So Much Cheaper

Including sales from Air Canada, WestJet, Booking.com and more! ✈️

@westjet | Instagram, @bookingcom | Instagram

If you've been dreaming of taking a vacation ASAP, look no further! These Black Friday travel deals in Canada include discounts on flights, hotels and packages, which means your next trip could be way cheaper than expected.

Whether you're looking for specific international flights, local hotel packages or just a genuine bargain, these companies are offering up to 70% off.

Keep Reading Show less
interprovincial travel

The Best Hotel In Canada 2021 Was Ranked & It Takes Vacation Bliss To The Max

Oh my days! 😍

Courtesy of Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Courtesy of Oak Bay Beach Hotel

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel was just ranked as Canada's best hotel in 2021 and the pictures are about to prove why.

Condé Nast Traveler released its list of stunning locations and chose this hotel, nestled into the coastline of Victoria, B.C., as its number one pick.

Keep Reading Show less
interprovincial travel

5 Hotels In Vancouver Were Ranked Among The Best In Canada & These Views Prove Why

Dreamy rooms and views to wake up to! 😍

@lostwithlina | Instagram, @panpacificvancouver | Instagram

Some of Vancouver's dreamiest hotels were included in a list of the top 15 hotels in Canada.

Condé Nast Traveler released its list of stunning locations and B.C.'s largest city dominated the list, with five hotels making the chosen few. In a separate ranking, B.C and Alberta dominated a list of the best ski resorts in Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Save So Much Money On Your Next Vacation Rental With This Company’s Amazing Flash Sale

Save 30% on hotels, cabins and villas for the next 36 hours!

Nd3000 | Dreamstime, @bookingcom | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Calling all travellers! If you've already purchased plane tickets to your dream destination but haven't booked accommodations yet, now's the time to do so.

Keep Reading Show less