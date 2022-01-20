Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

5 Dog-Friendly Hotels In Vancouver That Are Perfect For A Vacation With Your Pup

Furry plus ones welcome! 🐶

Vancouver Staff Writer
5 Dog-Friendly Hotels In Vancouver That Are Perfect For A Vacation With Your Pup
@krissyp0oh | Instagram, @nicole__carrington | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. is known to be a dog-friendly city and there's a lineup of hotels that prove it.

If you're planning on a vacation or stay-cation in the city you don't have to leave your cute pup behind anymore. Many of these hotels are not only dog friendly but will even offer dog packages, complimentary beds, water bowls and even treats!

The city is loaded with many dog parks, dog-friendly patios, and other activities. It won't come as a surprise that a lot of the people you see on the street have their furry BFF by their side.

From high-end to reasonably priced hotels — we've got you covered!

Shangri-La 

Price: $405 per night

Address: 1128 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go Here: At this hotel, you can get totally pampered with your pup — rooftop pool included! Plus, water bowls and treats are available at the front desk!

Website

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Price: $215 per night

Address: 900 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go Here: The pet fee is currently waived at this hotel, so book fast! The hotel also provides kibble, bottled water, welcome treats and an information sheet on pet activities.

Website

The Burrard Hotel

Price: $103 per night

Address: 1100 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Dog beds and dishes are available upon request here, and there is a dog park nearby!

Website

Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel

Price: $219 per night

Address: 1128 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hotel is nice and close to the waterfront, so you can walk along the seawall with your pooch.

Website

Pan Pacific Vancouver

Price: $239 per night

Address: 999 Canada Pl #300., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: There are so many pet amenities here — food, water bowls, a gift box, blankets, mats, and even pet cards to hang outside the door! Of course, they also have treats at the front door!

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Copy of 5 Dog-Friendly Hotels In Vancouver That Are Perfect For A Vacation With Your Pup

Furry plus ones welcome! 🐶

@krissyp0oh | Instagram, @nicole__carrington | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

Vancouver, B.C. is known to be a dog-friendly city and there's a lineup of hotels that prove it.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa airbnbs

You Can Rent This Glam Airbnb Near Ottawa For $90 A Night If You Split It With Your 9 BFFs

Start planning for summer.😎

Tony | Airbnb

If you're summer dreaming of a luxurious getaway with your besties, there is the perfect Airbnb destination near Ottawa.

La Forêt Boréale is a spacious chalet in Mont Tremblant that would fit you and up to 15 of your closest friends for an epic weekend away. It is located only ten minutes from the ski resort, where you can hike, ride the gondola up the mountain or have a nice dinner.

Keep Reading Show less
road trips near toronto

This Ontario Town Just Made The List For One Of The Top 10 Destinations In Canada

It's just a road trip away from Toronto.

Milosk50 | Dreamstime.com

There's no need to hop on a plane in order to have a dream vacation. This Ontario town just ranked among the top 10 most popular travel spots in Canada, and it's the perfect excuse to plan your next staycation.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, a historic town under 2 hours from Toronto, came in at number five on Tripadvisor's most Popular Destinations in Canada for 2022.

Keep Reading Show less
interprovincial travel

Canada's Top Destinations Were Just Revealed & They Might Inspire Your 2022 Staycation

Grab your Canadian travel bucket list! ✈️

Helena Hanson | Narcity, kwan fung | Unsplash

If you're planning your next vacation, this rundown of the top travel destinations in Canada might be the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Especially as some of these spots could be just around the corner from you!

On January 19, 2022, Tripadvisor published a ranking of Canada's most popular destinations and it features incredible spots in multiple Canadian provinces.

Keep Reading Show less