5 Dog-Friendly Hotels In Vancouver That Are Perfect For A Vacation With Your Pup
Furry plus ones welcome! 🐶
Vancouver, B.C. is known to be a dog-friendly city and there's a lineup of hotels that prove it.
If you're planning on a vacation or stay-cation in the city you don't have to leave your cute pup behind anymore. Many of these hotels are not only dog friendly but will even offer dog packages, complimentary beds, water bowls and even treats!
The city is loaded with many dog parks, dog-friendly patios, and other activities. It won't come as a surprise that a lot of the people you see on the street have their furry BFF by their side.
From high-end to reasonably priced hotels — we've got you covered!
Shangri-La
Price: $405 per night
Address: 1128 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go Here: At this hotel, you can get totally pampered with your pup — rooftop pool included! Plus, water bowls and treats are available at the front desk!
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver
Price: $215 per night
Address: 900 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go Here: The pet fee is currently waived at this hotel, so book fast! The hotel also provides kibble, bottled water, welcome treats and an information sheet on pet activities.
The Burrard Hotel
Price: $103 per night
Address: 1100 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Dog beds and dishes are available upon request here, and there is a dog park nearby!
Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel
Price: $219 per night
Address: 1128 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hotel is nice and close to the waterfront, so you can walk along the seawall with your pooch.
Pan Pacific Vancouver
Price: $239 per night
Address: 999 Canada Pl #300., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: There are so many pet amenities here — food, water bowls, a gift box, blankets, mats, and even pet cards to hang outside the door! Of course, they also have treats at the front door!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.