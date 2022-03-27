7 Summer Beach Houses To Rent With Your Crew Near Vancouver & They Won't Break The Bank
It's time to get to planning!
Summer is just around the corner and now is your chance to start getting those Airbnbs booked for you and a whole crew.
Luckily, there are some extremely stunning beach houses that you can rent out only a short drive from Vancouver, B.C. and all of your friends can fit.
From lake-side beaches and oceanfront properties to private retreats, there is a mix of everything to make vacation dreams come true.
If you get some friends to join you, it means splitting the cost of the Airbnb, too!
Of course, included in the list are some rentals with huge lawns for all those summer activities too. Is anyone up for a game of Spikeball?
Start daydreaming about ocean dips and tanning all day long because in a few months this could be a reality with these beachfront properties.
Oceanfront Log Cabin
Views of the ocean from the kitchen table and living space of the wood cabin Airbnb.
Price: $355
Location: Powell River, BC
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous wood cabin is right along the ocean and comes with a hot tub. You can watch the waves crash here, while you enjoy some drinks and a tub with friends.
Waterfront Cottage In Coal Harbour
Ocean views from the cottage.
Price: $305
Location: Mount Waddington, BC
Why You Need To Go: This secluded cottage has its own beach in the harbour. It is a great spot for fishing in the summertime — maybe you can even catch and cook your own dinner here!
Elegant Oceanfront Upper Suite
Sunset views from the suite.
Price: $475
Location: Powell River, BC
Why You Need To Go: The sunrises from this Airbnb look impeccable. Imagine waking up, having your morning, chit-chatting with friends and enjoying these stunning views.
Seaspray Suite
Ocean views and two chairs from the patio of the Airbnb.
Price: $300
Location: Qualicum Beach, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb looks like the best spot to lounge, chill out and have a great weekend with friends. The peace and serenity of the ocean views will be worth it alone.
Eagle Cabin
The bay and private beach from the Airbnb.
Price: $211
Location: Sechelt, BC
Why You Need To Go: Maybe the name of this cabin "Eagle Cabin" is because of the eagle-eye views you can get from this property. It's tucked in the corner of a bay, has a private beach and is a great place to host friends.
Oceanfront Airbnb with Panoramic Mountain Views & A Sauna
A fire pit, wine glasses and chairs on the patio with ocean views at the Airbnb.
Price: $355
Location: Campbell River, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is situated right on the ocean with incredible views, a sauna and a fire pit. It's the perfect spot to make some great summer memories with friends.
Twin Trees Lakeside Retreat
Lake views and large backyard at the Airbnb.
Price: $419
Location: Lake Cowichan, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is right on the lake with a giant yard —there's just so much room for activities. You could even set up a volleyball net or Spikeball to have an epic sports day with friends.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.