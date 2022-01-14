Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
bc airbnbs

7 Of The Cutest Winter Airbnbs In BC That'll Feel Like You've Been Transported To Narnia

Some even have saunas! ♨️

Vancouver Editor
7 Of The Cutest Winter Airbnbs In BC That'll Feel Like You've Been Transported To Narnia
Martin | Airbnb, @hollyhuard_ | Instagram

Getting cozy in a cabin, with the snow gently falling outside, just washes your worries away. You'll feel like you've been transported straight to Narnia when you go to these Airbnbs in B.C.

Just imagine sitting next to a fire in a super cute cabin — it sounds so relaxing. B.C. is known for its stunning snow-capped mountains, which surround a lot of these magical spots.

It makes the perfect winter staycation, either for exploring or just taking it easy.

So gather your group or go for a romantic weekend away, at one of these places!

Violet Cabin

Maggie | Airbnb

Price: $160 per night

Sleeps: Up to five people

Location: Salmon Arm, BC

Why You Need To Go: This cabin screams cute and cozy, with a fire and all. There's also a sauna, so you can enjoy the view of the beautiful snow without getting chilly.

Website

Bear Cabin at Rocky Ridge Resort

Carole | Airbnb

Price: $158 per night

Sleeps: Up to six people

Location: Smithers, BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot is literally surrounded by mountains that look like they're out of a movie. Spend the weekend next to the woodstove or explore the nature all around you.

Website

Log Cabin

Steffen | Airbnb

Price: $135 per night

Sleeps: Up to four people

Location: Boswell, BC

Why You Need To Go: You have an epic view of the mountains and water at this place. There's also a huge tub, so you can really take some time to relax.

Website

Da Cabane!

Martin | Airbnb

Price: $350 per night

Sleeps: Up to five people

Location: Squamish, BC

Why You Need To Go: All the wood in this place gives it that perfect rustic vibe. It's a bit pricey, but you can split it with five people! There are also a ton of amazing hikes in the area to explore.

Website

Hideaway Log Cabin

Nicole | Airbnb

Price: $80 per night

Sleeps: Up to four people

Location: Crescent Spur, BC

Why You Need To Go: This cute little cabin is affordable, but still has everything you need. You can sleep in a loft, looking out on the snow-covered trees.

Website

Luxury Tiny House Get-Away

Cris | Airbnb

Price: $193 per night

Sleeps: Up to four people

Location: Central Kootenay, BC

Why You Need To Go: You'll be chilling out in the hot tub all weekend if you go here. It has an amazing interior, that is so Instagram-worthy.

Website

Rivers Edge Cottage & Sauna

Tasha & Nathan | Airbnb

Price: $218 per night

Sleeps: Up to six people

Location: Edgewood, BC

Why You Need To Go: This cabin is right beside a beautiful pond, and has a sauna! It's super private and has lots of space inside if you want to bring along a crew.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Winter Adventure Near Ottawa Lets You Explore An Icy Cave & Zip Line Over Snowy Trees

It's the largest open cavern in the Canadian shield. 🏔

Courtesy of Arbraska

You can explore an underground world in a cave near Ottawa, full of history and icy formations. At the same spot, you can fly over snow-covered trees on a zip line, then wander the area by snowshoe.

Abraska Lafèche has a Snowman Adventure package full of fun winter activities that you won't experience anywhere else.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Incredible Winter Activities Around Toronto That You Can Enjoy For $30 Or Less

No need to break the bank this winter!

@jennynicodemos | Instagram, @julia.distefano | Instagram

If you're still broke from the holiday season, or you just want to save some money, then these winter activities around Toronto are just what you need.

Costing $30 or less per person, these experiences let you have fun and enjoy the snowy season without sweating the cost.

Keep Reading Show less

The Rideau Canal Skateway In Ottawa Is Finally Opening & Here's What You Need To Know

You can skate the full length on opening day!

@lefrench_explorer | Instagram, @ratibalif | Instagram

The National Capital Commission has officially announced that the Rideau Canal Skateway is open as of Friday, January 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the morning.

Skating the Rideau Canal is a bucket list activity for many which Ottawa locals get to enjoy each winter. There are some changes since last season, and they're all for the better!

Keep Reading Show less

Niagara's Iconic Lights Fest Just Turned Into A Twinkly Winter World With A Snow Cave & More

There's even a romantic Date Night trail. ❤️

Niagara Falls Tourism | Handout, Winter Festival of Lights

The holiday season may have come to a close, but the magic is far from over at Niagara Falls.

The Ontario Power Generation's Winter Festival of Lights, which is the largest free outdoor lights festival in Canada, has nearly doubled in length this season, and it's staying open until February 21.

Keep Reading Show less