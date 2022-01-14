7 Of The Cutest Winter Airbnbs In BC That'll Feel Like You've Been Transported To Narnia
Some even have saunas! ♨️
Getting cozy in a cabin, with the snow gently falling outside, just washes your worries away. You'll feel like you've been transported straight to Narnia when you go to these Airbnbs in B.C.
Just imagine sitting next to a fire in a super cute cabin — it sounds so relaxing. B.C. is known for its stunning snow-capped mountains, which surround a lot of these magical spots.
It makes the perfect winter staycation, either for exploring or just taking it easy.
So gather your group or go for a romantic weekend away, at one of these places!
Violet Cabin
Price: $160 per night
Sleeps: Up to five people
Location: Salmon Arm, BC
Why You Need To Go: This cabin screams cute and cozy, with a fire and all. There's also a sauna, so you can enjoy the view of the beautiful snow without getting chilly.
Bear Cabin at Rocky Ridge Resort
Price: $158 per night
Sleeps: Up to six people
Location: Smithers, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is literally surrounded by mountains that look like they're out of a movie. Spend the weekend next to the woodstove or explore the nature all around you.
Log Cabin
Price: $135 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Boswell, BC
Why You Need To Go: You have an epic view of the mountains and water at this place. There's also a huge tub, so you can really take some time to relax.
Da Cabane!
Price: $350 per night
Sleeps: Up to five people
Location: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: All the wood in this place gives it that perfect rustic vibe. It's a bit pricey, but you can split it with five people! There are also a ton of amazing hikes in the area to explore.
Hideaway Log Cabin
Price: $80 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Crescent Spur, BC
Why You Need To Go: This cute little cabin is affordable, but still has everything you need. You can sleep in a loft, looking out on the snow-covered trees.
Luxury Tiny House Get-Away
Price: $193 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Central Kootenay, BC
Why You Need To Go: You'll be chilling out in the hot tub all weekend if you go here. It has an amazing interior, that is so Instagram-worthy.
Rivers Edge Cottage & Sauna
Price: $218 per night
Sleeps: Up to six people
Location: Edgewood, BC
Why You Need To Go: This cabin is right beside a beautiful pond, and has a sauna! It's super private and has lots of space inside if you want to bring along a crew.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.