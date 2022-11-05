Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

bc airbnbs

7 Cozy Cottages In BC To Stay In If You're Sick Of Whistler & Want A Magical Winter Getaway

Book these ASAP! ❄️

Vancouver Staff Writer
The winter months are quickly approaching and the good news is that means there are plenty of opportunities to head on an enchanting cottage getaway.

If you're sick of vacationing in Whistler, these cozy cottages in B.C. scattered throughout the province are ones you might want to consider staying in this season.

Gather your loved ones and get to planning because you won't want to miss out on these magical winter wonderland Airbnb escapes.

The Nook

Price: $279 per night

Address: Sechelt, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This rustic Airbnb is actually considered one of the most romantic stays in Canada.

The Nook has an aesthetically pleasing sauna, a wood-burning fireplace and a hot tub to stay warm throughout those colder months.

Log Cabin

Price: $135 per night

Address: Boswell, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This stunning log cabin Airbnb comes with lake views and plenty of cozy vibes.

When the weather turns cold and you're looking for the ultimate winter wonderland getaway, this would be the perfect place to stay.

Second Breakfast Hideaway

Price: $319 per night

Address: Kootenay Boundary E., B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb getaway is a match made in head for all the of The Lord of The Rings fan out there.

Second Breakfast Hideaway is like stepping into a real life Hobbiton and it is definitely one of the most unique spots to visit this winter season.

Whitetail Lodge

Price: $200 per night

Address: Hedley, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This rustic retreat is ultra-cozy with its wood-burning fireplace and magical wooden accents.

The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, which would be perfect for sharing with a group of friends.

Bear Cabin at Rocky Ridge Resort

Price: $170 per night

Address: Smithers, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: If you want to be in a location completely surrounded by picturesque mountains, this is the place to stay.

With this Airbnb, you can completely immerse yourself in nature and stay cozy all at the same time.

Da Cabane!

Price: $350 per night

Address: Squamish, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is surrounded by gorgeous wooden accents and it gives off such a cozy feeling.

It's not too far away from Whistler either so if you are still planning on skiing the mountains during the day, the drive back wouldn't be too bad.

Luxury Tiny House Get-Away

Price: $200 per night

Address: Central Kootenay, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This luxurious tiny Airbnb comes with a hot tub, so after exploring the area in the snow, you can warm back up immediately.

Plus, just look at Insta-worthy this whole stay looks!

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
