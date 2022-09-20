6 Adorable Cabins For Rent In BC & They Are Perfect For A Cozy Fall Weekend
Some of these are so unique!
Nothing says a cozy fall weekend away like curling up by the fireplace, in a cute little cabin. There are so many cabins to rent in B.C. that are surrounded by stunning fall colours, and going to one might make summer ending a bit more bearable.
Plus, some of them are in adorable small towns in B.C. that will have you feeling like you're in a Hallmark movie.
Start calling up your friends and planning a trip because you won't want to miss travelling to these great spots in the next few months.
The Nook
The Nook.
Price: $279 per night
Address: Sechelt, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is nestled within the trees of B.C. and it was actually considered one of the most romantic stays in Canada.
The Nook has bohemian vibes, a wood-burning fireplace, a hot tub and a barrel sauna. Basically, if you're looking for a cozy place with a side of romance, this is definitely a place you'll want to stay.
The Tofino Beach House
The Tofino Beach House
Price: $770 per night
Address: Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: This massive cozy beach front cabin is the perfect place to split with friends. When the colder days roll around, this oceanfront property will be a great spot to storm watch and watch some waves crash along the beach.
The cabin is nestled among the trees right on Chesterman Beach.
Free Spirit Spheres
Price: $355 to $395 per night
Address: Qualicum Beach, BC
Why You Need To Go: These cozy sphere stays are elevated in the trees of Vancouver Island and are incredibly unique. There are three different kinds of spheres to stay including the Luna, Melody and Eryn, which all come with different rental price ranges.
The orange Melody sphere has a stunning musical note design on the outside and it's super photo-worthy.
Scouse
Scouse.
Price: $130 per night
Address: Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: This small stay has some big views of the fields in Penticton, B.C. It's a cozy stay with a private nature viewing observatory that is nothing short of photo-worthy.
According to the Airbnb listing, it's not uncommon to catch herds of deer or mountain sheep walking past these cabin windows too.
Second Breakfast Hideaway
Second Breakfast Hideaway.
Price: $375 per night
Address: Kootenay Boundary E, BC
Why You Need To Go: This cozy cabin will completely make you feel like you are living a real-life fairytale. This hobbit-themed escape is located roughly 30 minutes east from Osoyoos, B.C.
Second Breakfast Hideaway has one bedroom so it's perfect for a couple looking for a unique spot to visit this fall.
Whitetail Lodge
Whitetail Lodge.
Price: $150 per night
Address: Hedley, BC
Why You Need To Go: This rustic cabin has some of the coziest vibes with its wood-burning fireplace and surrounding wood accents to go along with it.
It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms so it can find a group of people if you're looking for a cozy getaway with friends this upcoming season.