This Hobbit House In BC Looks Like A Fairy Lives Inside & You Can Stay For A Cozy Weekend
It even has a hearth! 🔥
If you really want a weekend getaway, there's nothing like escaping into a real-life fairytale. This house in B.C. looks like it was imagined up, and like it should have a fairy living inside of it, but it's actually an Airbnb.
The Airbnb listing describes the quaint house as "an authentic earthhouse," in the Okanagan Highlands.
It looks exactly like the description said, nestled into the surroundings.
It literally looks like it's built into the side of a hill. Walking through the door is like walking right into the ground.
With the flowers, smoking chimney, twinkling lights and lanterns outside, it really can't get any more perfect.
Imagine getting cozy inside this place on a cold winter night.
Every detail of the house adds to its fairytale atmosphere.
If you go with your partner, it's the perfect romantic spot.
Even the bathroom looks like a drawing from a storybook.
You'll really be forced to escape because there's no TV or wifi, so you completely unplug for your stay. You might be giving up Netflix, but you can gain some much-needed relaxing time away.
If you get bored — which you probably will, given the no TV of it all — you can explore the acres of land around the house. The listing said that there are a ton of hiking trails to go on.
It's super secluded, which also means that there is wildlife all around the property that you can see too.
Overall, it looks like a super unique place to stay.