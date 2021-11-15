Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
bc airbnbs

These 5 Airbnbs In BC & Alberta Were Ranked Among The Most Festive In All Of Canada

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

These 5 Airbnbs In BC & Alberta Were Ranked Among The Most Festive In All Of Canada
Duncan Lake Escape | Airbnb, The Nook | Airbnb

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose. Whether you love it or hate it, the holiday season is almost upon us and there's plenty of options if you're looking for a festive getaway.

A new report from DUUO looked the most festive Airbnb locations and five of them are based in western Canada.

Think rustic fireplaces, snowy winter scenes when you look out of the window, huge mansions to host a party and close proximity to the ski slopes. In western Canada, you've got it all.

Duncan Lake Escape

Paul | Airbnb

Price: $265 a night.

Sleeps: Up to 7 people

Address: Meadow Creek, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Sitting in a snowy forest watching the Northern Lights dancing above your head seems like a pretty good way to spend the holidays! Enough said, really.

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Nook

Randi | Airbnb

Price: $299 a night.

Sleeps: Up to 6 people.

Address: Sechelt, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Cozy up next to the fire in this idyllic cabin away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Modern Beach Cottage

Kirsten | Airbnb

Price: $260 a night.

Sleeps: Up to 5 people.

Address: Sechelt, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Just picture this view as you're cooking up a feast for the holidays and watching your family play board games and binge-stream Christmas movies.

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Winslow House

Serena | Airbnb

Price: $150 a night.

Sleeps: Up to 6 people.

Address: Royston, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This is such a cozy little home away from home. Plus, there's a big kitchen for if you're trying to feed a family of six on Christmas Day.

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Impossible Dream

Travis | Airbnb

Price: $171 a night.

Sleeps: Up to 3 people.

Address: Rosebud, Alberta

Why You Need To Go: It's not often you can say to people that you spent the holidays living in a windmill!

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From Your Site Articles

A Rare Lunar Eclipse Is Happening Soon & These Airbnbs In BC Are In A Prime Spot To See It

It'll be another 648 years before there's a longer partial eclipse than this one!

Justin | Airbnb, Martin Adams | Unsplash

An incredibly rare lunar eclipse is happening all over Canada soon — and we've picked out some of the Airbnbs around B.C. which would be perfect stargazing locations.

On November 18 through into the early hours of the morning on November 19, the full moon will pass through Earth's shadow, causing a partial lunar eclipse and turning the moon red.

Keep Reading Show less

A Protestor Crashed​ A Remembrance Day Ceremony In BC & People Were Outraged (VIDEO)

She referred to current COVID-19 health restrictions and vaccine mandates.

KelownaNow | Twitter

A protestor hijacked a Remembrance Day ceremony in B.C. and started talking about vaccine mandates and COVID-19 health restrictions.

The woman told crowds at Kelowna's City Park: "A veteran once said, 'If they ask you for your papers, they have already forgotten.' I believe this Remembrance Day has more significance than all the ones we've had since World War 2."

Keep Reading Show less

5 Cabins In BC That Couldn't Look Any More Canadian If They Tried

Worth a look around, eh?

J.C. | Airbnb, Jay | Airbnb

The owners of these Airbnbs in B.C. were clearly keeping their Canadian roots in mind when they designed the properties.

B.C. is home to some of the most stunning views in Canada, and these Airbnbs allow you to experience all your surroundings while enjoying the comfort of a quintessential Canadian cabin.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Cabins In BC Where You Can See The Northern Lights Put On A Spectacular Show

Pack your bags!

Mj and Mark | Airbnb, kongxinzhu | Dreamstime

Seeing the northern lights is a dream come true for most people as beautiful colours light up the sky creating an amazing experience.

Of course, the best places to see them from are spots in northern B.C. or really dark areas away from the big cities and light pollution.

Keep Reading Show less