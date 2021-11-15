These 5 Airbnbs In BC & Alberta Were Ranked Among The Most Festive In All Of Canada
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose. Whether you love it or hate it, the holiday season is almost upon us and there's plenty of options if you're looking for a festive getaway.
A new report from DUUO looked the most festive Airbnb locations and five of them are based in western Canada.
Think rustic fireplaces, snowy winter scenes when you look out of the window, huge mansions to host a party and close proximity to the ski slopes. In western Canada, you've got it all.
Duncan Lake Escape
Price: $265 a night.
Sleeps: Up to 7 people
Address: Meadow Creek, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Sitting in a snowy forest watching the Northern Lights dancing above your head seems like a pretty good way to spend the holidays! Enough said, really.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Nook
Price: $299 a night.
Sleeps: Up to 6 people.
Address: Sechelt, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Cozy up next to the fire in this idyllic cabin away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Modern Beach Cottage
Price: $260 a night.
Sleeps: Up to 5 people.
Address: Sechelt, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Just picture this view as you're cooking up a feast for the holidays and watching your family play board games and binge-stream Christmas movies.
The Winslow House
Price: $150 a night.
Sleeps: Up to 6 people.
Address: Royston, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This is such a cozy little home away from home. Plus, there's a big kitchen for if you're trying to feed a family of six on Christmas Day.
The Impossible Dream
Price: $171 a night.
Sleeps: Up to 3 people.
Address: Rosebud, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: It's not often you can say to people that you spent the holidays living in a windmill!
