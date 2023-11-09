bc airbnbs

5 Cabins In BC Where You Can Go To See The Northern Lights Put On An Unbelievable Show

Did someone say road trip?

The northern lights on a lake in B.C. Right: The northern lights in B.C. above a home.
Editor

The northern lights on a lake in B.C. Right: The northern lights in B.C. above a home.

Airbnb | Amber, Airbnb | Mark And MJ

Seeing the northern lights is a dream come true for most people as beautiful colours light up the sky creating an amazing experience.

Of course, the best places to see them from in B.C. are spots far away from the big cities and the light pollution that comes with them.

There have been some incredible sightings of the aurora borealis, even in Vancouver, but your best bet is to escape the city and head to somewhere more remote.

That means it's time to get out of the city, and why not make it a little vacay by booking a cabin for the weekend? You'll increase your chances by searching for them over the course of a couple of nights.

Here are some cabins to cozy up in while you wait for the show to (hopefully) start.

The Log Cabin

Northern lights on a lake in B.C.

Northern lights on a lake in B.C.

Airbnb

Price: $150 per night

Address: Lac la Hache, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: You'll be right on the lake here, and they even have a couple of chairs for you to sit out on and gaze up at the sky.

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Tiny House & Hot Tub in Tranquil Pemberton Meadows

Night sky at a cabin in B.C.

Night sky at a cabin in B.C.

Airbnb

Price: $246 per night

Address: Pemberton, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: The night sky lights up here, and you're surrounded by mountains and open air. The tiny house is perfect to cozy up in, and it has a ton of land around it.

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Quiet Acreage in FN

Northern lights above a house in B.C.

Northern lights above a house in B.C.

Airbnb | Mark And MJ

Price: $100 per night

Address: Fort Nelson, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This place is in the Northern Rockies and has a fire pit so you can keep warm while you wait.

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Riverside Retreat

A deck at an Airbnb in B.C.

A deck at an Airbnb in B.C.

Airbnb

Price: $180 per night

Address: Brackendale, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This getaway is in 20 minutes away from Squamish and perfect for escaping city lights, and getting closer to the northern lights.

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Waterfront Cottage

An Airbnb in B.C>

An Airbnb in B.C.

Airbnb

Price: $200 per night

Address: Prince George, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This place is beautiful and in northern B.C., which is perfect for the lights. It also has a sauna, to keep you extra cozy.

Website

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Morgan Leet
Editor
Morgan Leet is a Senior Editor for Narcity Media based in Vancouver, B.C.

7 Places To See The Northern Lights In BC & Alberta That Will Leave You Starstruck

The 6 Best Spots Near Edmonton to Witness Shimmering Northern Lights

9 BC Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape The City & Cozy Up This Fall (PHOTOS)

5 All-Inclusive Resorts In BC Where You Can Get A Dreamy Vacay With Breathtaking Views

7 Places To See The Northern Lights In Canada That Aren't Far From Big Canadian Cities

Loading...