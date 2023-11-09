5 Cabins In BC Where You Can Go To See The Northern Lights Put On An Unbelievable Show
Did someone say road trip?
Seeing the northern lights is a dream come true for most people as beautiful colours light up the sky creating an amazing experience.
Of course, the best places to see them from in B.C. are spots far away from the big cities and the light pollution that comes with them.
There have been some incredible sightings of the aurora borealis, even in Vancouver, but your best bet is to escape the city and head to somewhere more remote.
That means it's time to get out of the city, and why not make it a little vacay by booking a cabin for the weekend? You'll increase your chances by searching for them over the course of a couple of nights.
Here are some cabins to cozy up in while you wait for the show to (hopefully) start.
The Log Cabin
Northern lights on a lake in B.C.
Price: $150 per night
Address: Lac la Hache, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: You'll be right on the lake here, and they even have a couple of chairs for you to sit out on and gaze up at the sky.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Tiny House & Hot Tub in Tranquil Pemberton Meadows
Night sky at a cabin in B.C.
Price: $246 per night
Address: Pemberton, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The night sky lights up here, and you're surrounded by mountains and open air. The tiny house is perfect to cozy up in, and it has a ton of land around it.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Quiet Acreage in FN
Northern lights above a house in B.C.
Price: $100 per night
Address: Fort Nelson, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This place is in the Northern Rockies and has a fire pit so you can keep warm while you wait.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Riverside Retreat
A deck at an Airbnb in B.C.
Price: $180 per night
Address: Brackendale, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This getaway is in 20 minutes away from Squamish and perfect for escaping city lights, and getting closer to the northern lights.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Waterfront Cottage
An Airbnb in B.C.
Price: $200 per night
Address: Prince George, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This place is beautiful and in northern B.C., which is perfect for the lights. It also has a sauna, to keep you extra cozy.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.