A Huge 'Snow Moon' Is Going To Be Visible This Month In Vancouver & It Will Light Up The Sky

This is when you can see it! ❄️

Vancouver Staff Writer
@Kmiragaya | Dreamstime, Kotenko | Dreamstime

A massive Snow Moon will be visible in Vancouver, B.C. this month, and you can see it light up the entire sky when it's full.

It has its fun name because this moon lands in the lunar month which gets the most snow typically — February! Is this moon hinting at more snow for Vancouver this month?

According to the Old Farmers Almanac, this huge full moon is going to reach its fullest on Wednesday, February 16. Make sure to grab a camera, and go out at night to spot it.

Remember that the further away from the city, the darker the sky is — which is optimal for seeing the moon.

Although you'll get the best view at night, when it shines bright in the sky, the West of Canada actually gets the biggest full moon at sunrise. The Snow Moon is going to be completely full at 8:59 am in Vancouver, but you will be able to see it way better the night before.

This Snow Moon actually goes by other names too, many of which are named after animals — like the Bald Eagle Moon, Eagle Moon, Bear Moon, Black Bear Moon, Raccoon Moon, Groundhog Moon, and Goose Moon.

The moon also goes by the Month of the Bony Moon and the Hungry Moon, which are Cherokee names. These names came from the fact that the month was known for food scarcity, because of the cold weather.

Time to get those binoculars out and prepare to search for the Snow Moon this month!

