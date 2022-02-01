A Huge 'Snow Moon' Is Going To Be Visible This Month In Vancouver & It Will Light Up The Sky

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Learn More
Although you'll get the best view at night, when it shines bright in the sky, the West of Canada actually gets the biggest full moon at sunrise. The Snow Moon is going to be completely full at 8:59 am in Vancouver, but you will be able to see it way better the night before.
This Snow Moon actually goes by other names too, many of which are named after animals — like the Bald Eagle Moon, Eagle Moon, Bear Moon, Black Bear Moon, Raccoon Moon, Groundhog Moon, and Goose Moon.
The moon also goes by the Month of the Bony Moon and the Hungry Moon, which are Cherokee names. These names came from the fact that the month was known for food scarcity, because of the cold weather.
Time to get those binoculars out and prepare to search for the Snow Moon this month!
The ranking was broken down into how friendly the city is, the peace index rating, the Instagram popularity, English speaking, and the average cost of a week-long trip. All of the points were added up, and Vancouver came first overall!
Just based on friendliness and safety, the city came in at number 10 — which is pretty good worldwide.
After a long day of skiing, you can head down the mountain straight into Whistler village. The village has many different restaurants and pubs which makes it the perfect place to enjoy an after-ski beer with friends.
There is a low-key ski mountain there called Marmot Basin. This ski hill has up to 91 Kilometers of slopes. The mountain is 20 minutes from the town of Jasper and in great conditions, offers lots of fresh powder.
Why You Need To Go: There are so many cute mountain towns in B.C. Revelstoke is surrounded by mountain, the wonderful Mount Revelstoke National Park, dozens of quaint shops, bars and restaurants, and it has great links via Highway 1 to Kamloops, Vernon and Kelowna.
Address: The main areas are Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and Osoyoos.
Why You Need To Go: Travelling into Canada's only desert, the Okanagan region, is like transporting yourself into another world. In the summer, temperatures can reach 40 C and in the winter, you've got the ski slopes of Big White close by. This unique climate allows the region to grow some amazing wines.
Why You Need To Go: If you love seafood, nothing beats a lovely meal listening to the waves while eating fresh fish that was caught next to where you're eating it. People in Vancouver also love sushi and there's a bunch of restaurants that are worth checking out.
Address: Giant Cedar Trail, Canoe Creek, Vancouver Island, BC.
Why You Need To Go: Some of the giant Douglas Fir trees in Cathedral Grove are 800 years old. They tower into the skies above your head and they're so wide you won't get close to wrapping your arms around them.
When: Bear viewing season runs from June through October.
Address: Bella Coola or Kitimat, BC.
Why You Need To Go: The Great Bear Rainforest a huge area of B.C.'s north and central coast giving you a chance to witness the bears in their natural habitat and learn about what is being done to help protect the species.
Parts of B.C. are expected to get 72 hours of non-stop rain, and there is a risk of flooding.
Around 100 mm of rainfall is expected in the Vancouver area this week, which is used to some soggy weather. This time though there are some other factors at play that could cause havoc, according to The Weather Network.
Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist for The Weather Network, said in a tweet that some areas could come close to reaching their average monthly rainfall total.
Given that we aren't even halfway through the month, that's a whole lot of rain.
Vancouver gets an average rainfall of 160 mm in January, so getting 100 mm of rain in just a week is shocking.
This rainfall paired with the wild amount of snow that parts of B.C. have faced recently — which is now melting — "will stress watersheds and tributaries across Vancouver Island & the Lower Mainland, pushing some to flood stage," said Hamilton.
The Weather Network said that flooding is a "major concern," and although the rain is starting out pretty light on Monday, it will get stronger later in the evening.
How can you prepare? Clear catch basins from snow, make sure to have the appropriate emergency supplies and check on loved ones and the most vulnerable. (4/4) https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/preparedbc/know-your-hazards/floods\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/cRU853Agn8