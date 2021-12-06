Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

Vancouver Got A Sprinkling Of Snow Today & Everyone Is Acting Like It's A Blizzard

Well, that's embarrassing! 😳

Vancouver Got A Sprinkling Of Snow Today & Everyone Is Acting Like It's A Blizzard
Morgan Leet | Narcity

Some parts of Vancouver experienced their first snowfall of the season on Monday — and it was clear that many people weren't used to it.

I moved to Vancouver expecting a nice mild winter, only to wake up with snow on the ground outside.

I was surprised, since I was told by multiple people that Vancouver "didn't get snow," but after many cold winters spent in New Brunswick and Ottawa, I knew how to deal with it.

I went about my normal business, only to quickly notice my street was a little quieter than usual.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

There were way fewer cars driving by, and almost no one walking around the typically busy area. I soon realized that it was because Vancouverites are so not used to snow and that they were staying inside.

So I went outside to investigate further, and by that point in the day (around noon) the sidewalks were almost totally clear of snow. It was such a small amount that I could see it melting away right in front of me.

Still, the streets were like a ghost town. I think people are actually afraid of the snow here?

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Then, when I reached Main Street, I saw what people were wearing — and I was actually embarrassed for them.

People in full parkas, heavy-duty snow boots, hats and mitts were wandering the streets, looking freezing cold.

To give some perspective, I was in a light coat.

What really got me was the footwear, made for long treks through multiple feet of snow, walking along a clear sidewalk.

When I was grabbing coffee, the lady in front of me had on a full-length parka, protecting her from the barley-existent snow on the ground.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

On the walk home I heard multiple horns going, which I can only assume is because people here also don't know how to drive in the snow.

This was just the beginning, too, because B.C. is set to have a snowy season.

My question now is, what happens when we get a whole inch of snow?!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles

Vancouver's Huge Suspension Bridges Are Being Prepped For 'Ice Bombs' & Here's How It Works

One year they used a helicopter to blow snow off the bridge cables. 🚁

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

Vancouver is getting frosty, which means some safety measures are being taken on bridges and highways so no one gets hurt this winter.

There is a risk of snow and ice collecting on the cables of suspension bridges — like the Alex Fraser Bridge and Port Mann Bridge — and these chunks of ice can then fall down and possibly damage vehicles or injure people.

Keep Reading Show less

BC's Three-Month Winter Forecast Is Out & There's Another 'Powerful' Storm Predicted

Buckle up, it's going to be a stormy ride. ❄️️

Singhsomendra | Dreamstime, Josefhanus | Dreamstime

A powerful storm is predicted to hit B.C. in the coming months, according to a winter forecast.

The Farmer's Almanac is forecasting a rainy December with high winds and snow. The beginning of the month is going to be "stormy with strong winds and heavy precipitation," which seems to be more of the same for B.C. after a parade of storms in November.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver Weather Forecast Calls For First Snow Of The Season Today & It'll Be A Slushy Mess

A day to stay warm indoors!

Lijuan Guo | Dreamstime

Parts of Metro Vancouver will receive their first snowfall of the winter season on Friday, December 3.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for Howe Sound, Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver that are above 200-metre elevation.

Keep Reading Show less

Parts Of BC Got More Rain In November Than These Cities In Canada Have Had In 2021 So Far

Staggering rainfall totals!

Rachel Modestino | The Weather Network, @ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. received more rainfall in November than other major Canadian cities got in an entire year.

The province is still recovering from unprecedented levels of rainfall which caused mudslides, claimed the lives of several people and destroyed some of B.C.'s busiest highways.

Keep Reading Show less