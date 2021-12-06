Vancouver Got A Sprinkling Of Snow Today & Everyone Is Acting Like It's A Blizzard
Well, that's embarrassing! 😳
Some parts of Vancouver experienced their first snowfall of the season on Monday — and it was clear that many people weren't used to it.
I moved to Vancouver expecting a nice mild winter, only to wake up with snow on the ground outside.
I was surprised, since I was told by multiple people that Vancouver "didn't get snow," but after many cold winters spent in New Brunswick and Ottawa, I knew how to deal with it.
I went about my normal business, only to quickly notice my street was a little quieter than usual.
There were way fewer cars driving by, and almost no one walking around the typically busy area. I soon realized that it was because Vancouverites are so not used to snow and that they were staying inside.
So I went outside to investigate further, and by that point in the day (around noon) the sidewalks were almost totally clear of snow. It was such a small amount that I could see it melting away right in front of me.
Still, the streets were like a ghost town. I think people are actually afraid of the snow here?
Then, when I reached Main Street, I saw what people were wearing — and I was actually embarrassed for them.
People in full parkas, heavy-duty snow boots, hats and mitts were wandering the streets, looking freezing cold.
To give some perspective, I was in a light coat.
What really got me was the footwear, made for long treks through multiple feet of snow, walking along a clear sidewalk.
When I was grabbing coffee, the lady in front of me had on a full-length parka, protecting her from the barley-existent snow on the ground.
On the walk home I heard multiple horns going, which I can only assume is because people here also don't know how to drive in the snow.
This was just the beginning, too, because B.C. is set to have a snowy season.
My question now is, what happens when we get a whole inch of snow?!
