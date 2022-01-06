There's So Much Snow On Vancouver Island That Most Buses Had To Stop & The Roads Look Wild
The amount of snow Vancouver Island is getting right now is wild, and they even had to shut down most of the transit routes because the roads are so bad.
As of Thursday morning, the snow was so heavy that all of the bus routes in the Cowichan Valley area are suspended. Lots of other routes in the Greater Victoria area were also shut down due to the weather.
According to the BC Transit website, as of 5:45 a.m. on January 6, only 12 routes are actually operating, and the rest are suspended. Many of the routes that are operating are having to do detours and are facing delays.
#Cowichan #RiderAlert - due to snowfall and poor road conditions, all service is currently suspended this morning. \n\nThanks for your patience, we're working to get services running ASAP. \n\nStay up to date http://ow.ly/B7FB50HoxcM\u00a0\n\n#CowichanValley #MapleBay #Ladysmith #DuncanBC— BC Transit (@BC Transit) 1641482965
The roads are so bad that police in some areas are asking people to not drive unless they have to.
Winter road conditions in Saanich this morning. Delay your travel if possible to allow crews to work. If you must drive expect delays, drive relative to the road conditions and allow extra stopping distance. #yyjtraffic #Saanich— Saanich Police (@Saanich Police) 1641481996
Looking at photos, you can see a ton of snow covering the roads.
This snow is showing no signs of letting up any time soon..pictures taken at 1130 pm \n\n@bc_storm_watch #Weathercloud #BCStorm #Snowfall #WeatherPeople #WeatherUpdate #vancouverislandpic.twitter.com/xVlqrmPFVY— Clair Coates (@Clair Coates) 1641454770
The massive amount of snow took a few people by surprise!
I never thought we would be shoveling a path in the snow for the dog to poop while living on #vancouverisland - never mind that @P_Wolf82 had shoveled it 3 times!! #BCStormpic.twitter.com/LYLlYlATub— Julie Boyer (she/her) (@Julie Boyer (she/her)) 1641488342
Some cars are even piled high with an unbelievable amount of heavy snow.
Nanaimo #westwoodlake rn. Oh my gosh Grandpa #BCSnow #vancouverisland @weathernetwork @CTVdavidspencepic.twitter.com/kCKXiGwET6— Sandy Forbes \ud83e\udd89\ud83c\udf3f\ud83e\udd8c\ud83d\udc15\ud83d\udc08\ud83c\udf29\ud83c\udfcb\ufe0f\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Sandy Forbes \ud83e\udd89\ud83c\udf3f\ud83e\udd8c\ud83d\udc15\ud83d\udc08\ud83c\udf29\ud83c\udfcb\ufe0f\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1641492415
Metro Vancouver was also hit by the storm, and some people aren't used to that kind of weather there. As on Thursday morning, Environment Canada had multiple weather warnings for Metro Vancouver.
The alert said that "hazardous winter conditions are expected," in some areas.
The fair-weather cars are not doing so well in the conditions, to say the least.
It wouldn\u2019t be a Vancouver snowstorm without at least one Porsche push sighting. #bcstorm #vancouverpic.twitter.com/2zsFDuM5Jy— Mark Atomos Pilon (@Mark Atomos Pilon) 1641457062
It's not just the roads either, BC Ferries also cancelled multiple sailings today because of the storm.
#ServiceNotice #BrentwodBay #MillBay #Klitsa has cancelled the following additional sailings due to adverse weather conditions - heavy snow:\n\n11:00 am ex. Brentwood Bay\n11:35 am ex. Mill Bay\n\nFull updated notice can be found here: http://ow.ly/ZWtl30s6oLq\u00a0. ^ab— BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC) 1641494341
It seems like everyone is staying home on this very snowy day.
