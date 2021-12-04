BC's Three-Month Winter Forecast Is Out & There’s Another 'Powerful' Storm Predicted
Buckle up, it's going to be a stormy ride ❄️️
A powerful storm is predicted to hit B.C. in the coming months, according to a winter forecast.
The Farmer's Almanac is forecasting a rainy December, with high winds and snow. The beginning of the month is going to be "stormy with strong winds and heavy precipitation," which seems to be more of the same for B.C. after a parade of storms in November.
From December 20-23, the weather is going to be "very unsettled," the forecast said.
The weather should be clear for Christmas though.
January is going to be a flip-flopping month for the B.C. weather, going from fair to unsettled conditions. Storms are predicted to hit at the start of the month, with heavy snow and rain.
February is looking like it might be the worst of the winter, with what the forecast called a "powerful" storm coming at the beginning.
This is expected to bring around 30 cm of snow to some areas, and heavy rainfall to the coast.
There may be some hope for the month though, as it's expected to get milder as it goes on.
The recent weather in B.C. has led to the province going into a state of emergency, due to the extreme flooding and its many devastating impacts.
Officials have pointed to climate change as the cause for the increasingly intense weather and many storms the province has endured.
David Suzuki even threatened to start to blow up pipelines if there is no further action taken to fight climate change.
It now looks like the powerful weather will continue in these coming months.