David Suzuki Warns That 'Pipelines Will Be Blown Up' If Nothing Changes After The BC Floods
"We're in deep deep doo-doo!"
Amid the B.C. flooding and the devastation that has followed it, a march against climate change was held and David Suzuki had something to say.
A group called Extinction Rebellion organized the protest, which they called a "Funeral for the Future," on social media. The funeral was for the extinction of humans, which they expect to come from the ongoing impacts of climate change if no changes are made.
Canadian environmental activist and academic, David Suzuki, gave a passionate speech at the event.
"That's why I joined Extinction Rebellion, to rebel against the extinction path we are on," he said in the speech.
"We think dinosaurs were losers because they suddenly disappeared, but they ruled the planet for 190 million years. We've been here, as I say, for 200 thousand."
After the speech, which called for action from the government on climate change, he spoke to CHEK News, and said: "There are going to be pipelines blown up if our leaders don't pay attention to what's going on."
"We're in deep deep doo-doo," he also said.
Climate change has been top of mind for many living in B.C., which is in a state of emergency due to the historic weather and tragic events that have followed.
Multiple lives have been lost in the mudslides caused by flooding, including the parents of a 2-year-old girl.
While still being in the midst of dealing with last week's weather, B.C. is expected to get hit with yet another atmospheric river and high winds.