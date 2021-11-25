Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

A City In BC Tells Residents That Toxic Chemicals Are In The Water & Not To Drink It

These are the areas impacted. ⛔

A City In BC Tells Residents That Toxic Chemicals Are In The Water & Not To Drink It
City of Abbotsford | Twitter, Dmytro Yashchuk | Dreamstime

The City of Abbotsford has been severely impacted by the flooding in B.C., and now it has told its residents in the Sumas Prairie region to not drink or use the water.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Abbotsford Mayor, Henry Braun, told the public that the new water advisory is due to the "inaccessible water main breaches that are impacting the drinking water system," that came after intense flooding.

The result is that any running water in the Sumas Prairie can only be used for flushing toilets. It can not be used for anything else, such as drinking, showering, or cooking.

"As you can imagine, this is not clean water," Braun added.

"We know there is hazardous, potentially toxic, material in these floodwaters, which is why we need to complete an environmental assessment of the area to ensure it is safe," he said.

He also said that that there are things like fertilizer, fuel tanks, tractors, and vehicles, underwater in the flooding areas, potentially contaminating the water.

There are also around 1,200 acres of blueberries underwater, according to Braun, who also said they have most likely died.

This is one of the many losses that the flooding had caused, including many farm animals and investments.

Braun also added that they are focused on preparing for the weather in the upcoming days, which is expected to be a lot of rain and storms yet again.

The water advisory notice said that the water is not safe to drink in the areas outlined in the map below.

City of Abbotsford

B.C. is currently in a state of emergency after dealing with the tragic consequences of the storms last week.

While working to repair and recover from the weather, already flooded areas are now preparing for another round of storms.

From Your Site Articles

Whistler Ski Resort Opens But People In BC Are Being Told To Avoid 'Unnecessary Travel'

"We need to ensure that that our supply chains are kept open."

City of Abbotsford | Twitter, Vmorfield | Dreamstime

Whistler has finally opened its hill for skiing, but the B.C. government is telling people to avoid any non-essential travel — and we're pretty sure that hitting the slopes is not essential.

In a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked Mike Farnworth if there is concern over the fact that Whistler is now open, which may lead to tourists driving down to have some winter fun.

Keep Reading Show less

The CBSA Has Responded To Reports Of $5,700 Fines In BC For Driving To The US To Buy Gas

"A transition period may lead to some inconsistencies."

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Since the U.S.-Canada border eased restrictions for those who need essential goods due to the B.C. flooding, multiple people have reported being fined huge amounts.

This is despite the B.C. government announcement that due to supply chain issues, B.C. residents can cross into the U.S. and back to Canada without the otherwise necessary PCR test in order to access essential goods like fuel and groceries.

Keep Reading Show less

3 Storms Will Dump Even More Rain On BC's Flood-Hit Areas Over The Next 4 Days

It never rains but it pours!

TranBC | Twitter

Flood-hit areas of B.C. are getting no break from the relentless weather as three more storms sweep across the province.

Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said that while the amount of rain seen earlier this week was typical for November, we can expect the "parade of storms" to continue with two more atmospheric river events.

Keep Reading Show less

A BC Woman Drove To The US To Buy Gas & Received A $5,700 Fine

She claims that she was the ninth person that morning who was fined.

Yooran Park | Dreamstime

A woman who drove across the Canada-U.S. border to buy gas was given a $5,700 fine while trying to get back into the country.

Marlane Jones said that she crossed the border to the U.S. for fuel, expecting to return to Canada right away under an exemption introduced by the B.C. government, according to Surrey Now-Leader.

Keep Reading Show less