The Queen Has A Message For Everyone Affected By The BC Floods & We're Feeling Her Love
"My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia."
The queen has released a statement, sending her love to B.C. amid the storms and the devastation that have caused chaos over the past several days.
B.C. is in a state of emergency as it deals with the rebuilding of highways, recovery from massive flooding and attempting to repair damages in many areas.
The queen gave credit to the first responders and many volunteers who have been working hard over the past week and still have a long road ahead.
With another storm expected to hit B.C. soon, there seems to be no end in sight.
The message from the queen is yet another testament to the scale of these disasters, seen on a global level.
Even the U.S. has dropped travel restrictions during this time of crisis, allowing B.C. residents to cross the border for essential reasons without getting tested or quarantining.
Multiple lives have been lost during the tragic events, leaving a 2-year-old girl orphaned.
