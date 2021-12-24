There's A Shortage Of McDonald's Fries In Japan & The BC Floods Are Partly To Blame
They are now rationing fries! 🍟
McDonald's in Japan is facing a shortage of their delicious fries, and it's partially due to the devastating flooding that B.C. faced in November.
The unexpected side effect of the historic flooding was announced by McDonald's Japan in a press release.
The release said that the shortage happened because McDonald's Japan imports potatoes from North America and part of this process involves using the Port of Vancouver to get them to Japan.
The extreme flooding in B.C., and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused import delays, the company said.
True story McDonald\u2019s Japan will have a French fry shortage from 12/24 to 12/30 because of disruptive supply chain cause by the pandemic, cargo ships from Vancouver, Canada to Japan. They\u2019ll still serve small sized fries. #missingfriespic.twitter.com/EIIgltG4hv— John Daub (ONLY in JAPAN) (@John Daub (ONLY in JAPAN)) 1640266917
To deal with the shortage, the release said that fries will only be sold in small sizes at McDonald's in Japan from December 24 to December 30.
For anyone worried about this fry shortage lasting too long — although even one day without McD's fries is too long — you can rest easy. The release said that the company is finding other ways to get access to potatoes for their legendary fries, like by air.
Everyone in Japan can breathe a sigh of relief.
Until then though, it might be a rough go for anyone looking for that perfect side with their Big Mac, or that tasty combo of a salty fry dipped into a thick vanilla milkshake.
I'm not sure about you, but I am seriously craving a stop at McD's now.