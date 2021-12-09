Trending Tags

This Late Night Snack Bar In Vancouver Has Super Unique Food That's Perfect For A Night Out

Your new favourite drunk food. 🍸

There's no better way to top off a fun night out than some mouthwatering food, and Vancouver has a whole restaurant dedicated to your midnight cravings.

The late-night snack bar, called District Eleven, is open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and for late-night eats from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and until 1 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday.

The concept is ideal for those nights where you're walking around after going out and just want something tasty.

It just opened on November 11, 2021, and has already been a big success.

It has some super unique dishes, like the deconstructed Miso Apple Pie.

Or their Yuzu Panna Cotta with frozen grapes and shiso caviar.

They are Vietnamese and Japanese fusion cuisine, with a bunch of amazing dishes that have experimental twists to them.

They even have their menus separated into "Adventurous," "Authentic" and "Late-Night."

You can order a few different plates to share with friends since they're the ideal snacking size.

It's the best kind of restaurant, where you can try a little bit of everything.

If you want to keep a fun night going, they also have some cool cocktails to try out.

The spiked bubble tea sounds absolutely delicious.

It's located on Main Street, which is the perfect location since there is a ton to do in the area.

You can plan a whole night of activities on Main, ending with District Eleven.

Since Vancouver is pretty quiet late at night, this place is bound to be super popular for anyone who is just not ready to call it quits at midnight.

District Eleven

Price: 💸💸

Address: 4063 Main St., Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This is a super unique spot that you can go to for some late-night snacks. I dare you to try their Adventurous menu.

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

