This Vancouver Restaurant Makes Drinks That Are Serving Up Some Serious Childhood Nostalgia
One "Tootsie" please!
A restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. is serving up some of our favourite childhood flavours through their super unique drinks.
The restaurant, called Social, is located on Commercial Drive and their whole menu is pretty creative, but this is especially the case for their cocktails.
Their drinks include ones like "Peach Fuzz," "Juicebox," and "Tootsie."
They're basically some of the best candy turned into more adult-friendly, fun versions.
The Juicebox is cute AF, with a little shot bottle making the juice spiked.
Their Peach Fuzz drink is topped with fuzzy peaches (yum) and is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.
More of a chocolate lover? You have to try the Tootsie Roll cocktail, which is infused with the delicious and rich taste of the candy.
Better yet, go for a girl's night out and taste of them all. You might already have a favourite candy of the bunch, but the drinks could surprise you!
Or if you really want to have a fun night, try out their massive pitcher of pink lemonade. If you ever had a lemonade stand as a kid, this will bring back some fun memories!
Not looking for drinks? They also have some pretty tasty-looking food to munch on.
Their chicken sandwich looks incredible. That paired with a Peach Fuzz? Yes, please!
Aside from the mouthwatering food and fun drinks, their decor also adds to the restaurant's cool vibe.
Your Saturday night plans are all set now!
Social YVR
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1812 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: It has all of the makings of a fun night out, and drinks that will bring those fun childhood memories rushing back!
