This Nostalgic House From 'The Goonies' Is For Sale & It's A Road Trip Away From Vancouver
Remember this movie? 🎥
A home, which you may recognize from the iconic 1985 adventure-comedy film, The Goonies, is currently up for sale in the U.S. and it's a six-hour road trip away from Vancouver.
The Goonies was filmed all over the state of Oregon and this specific home became famous for posing as the Walsh family house in the film.
The property located in Astoria, Oregon, is selling for a hefty $1.65 million and it also comes with a whole lot of history, aside from the movie.
The home is actually over 125 years old and has been standing since 1896. It comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, which was the perfect fit for the family in The Goonies film.
It has an old-time look, which may have been one of the reasons the house earned a spot on the big screen. Plus, it comes with some incredible views of the Pacific Ocean too.
The listing in Astoria, Oregon, is just a 43-minute drive from the picturesque Cannon Beach, which was also a major part of the film.
If you want to live like the characters from the nostalgic movie and can afford it, you totally can.
The home has been only been on the market for six days and has already seen a lot of hype on social media from it.
Price: $1.65 million
Address: 368 38th St., Astoria, OR