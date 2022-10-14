Disney's 'Halloweentown' Is An Actual Place & It's A Road Trip Away From Vancouver
Live your childhood dream! 🎃
It turns out that Disney's Halloweentown is an actual place, and it's not even hard to get to too from Vancouver!
The Spirit of Halloweentown is located in St. Helens, Oregon, which is about a six-hour drive away from the city of Vancouver. It would absolutely make for the perfect spook-tober road trip and it would be packed full of nostalgia.
The town was used as the setting of the film back in 1998 and it gets done up, every October, in "a celebration of all things spooky" according to the town's website.
As Aggie Cromwell says in the movie, "magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it."
So, make that magic happen and gather up all your friends for a festive autumn road trip down south.
It has a bunch of familiar scenes to see such as the giant pumpkin, the classic City Hall building and even Benny, the iconic skeleton taxi driver from the movies.
You can sip on pumpkin-themed drinks while admiring the ever-so-nostalgic setting at the same time. There is even a Halloweentown train, haunted house and brand-new water taxi attraction to hit up this season.
Plus, it's dog friendly too!
If you can't make it to this actual Halloween town, you can still relieve all those childhood memories by re-watching all the movies that are now on Disney+.
Halloweentown, Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, Halloweentown High and Return to Halloweentown are all available on it.
Spirit Of Halloweentown
Price: $30 general admission
Address: 275 Strand St., St Helens, OR