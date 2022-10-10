Disney's 'Halloweentown' Is A Real Place In Oregon & TikTokers Feel So Nostalgic (VIDEO)
Disney's Halloweentown is a classic film that has all the buzz around Spooky Season, and it's actually a real place in St. Helens, Oregon where you can visit.
It's called The Spirit of Halloweentown and has everything that will remind you of the movie set, from City Hall with the large pumpkin outside to the skeleton driving the taxi cab!
The classic was recorded in the city in 1998 and every year the town decorates the Riverfront District as if it never disappeared, giving millennials who visit all the nostalgic vibes.
A TikTok creator relayed her experience in a video published on the app on October 9 and received 669.4K views with tons of viewers flooding the comment section.
@alissanavarrette
Fulfilling my childhood dream of visiting Halloweentown🖤 #h#halloweentowns#sthelenso#oregonf#fypf#foryouh#halloween
One Tiktoker wrote, "my inner child is screaming right now! 🖤"
Others replied to the video saying they had just watched the movie and they can't wait to go and fulfill their childhood dreams.
The woman who uploaded the clip replied to her comments that there is lots to do there, such as food trucks, a couple of bars on the same street, a little haunted house, a costume contest and performers.
This year they have two celebrity guests, Ashley Greene who played Alice Cullen in Twilight and Peter Facinelli who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in Twilight. The stars will be there on October 29 and October 30, respectively, with paid autographs and photos.
There's also live music and dancing to participate in, as well as dressing up in your Halloween best! If you were a fan of the film, it's a blast from the past you don't want to miss.
It runs for a limited time. This year, it opened on September 17 and runs until October 31.
Price: $15 for day parking
When: September 17-October 31
Address: 275 Strand Street, St. Helens, OR
Why You Need To Go: You can feel the nostalgic vibes as you walk into the Riverfront District in St. Helens, OR where they filmed Halloweentown, and feel like you're right on the Disney set!
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
