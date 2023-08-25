A Tim Burton Immersive Bar Experience Is Coming To Toronto & The Speakeasy Looks Super Spooky
Time to show off your best Beetlejuice impressions!
What's your go-to Halloween costume? Is it Beetlejuice? Or maybe even Wednesday? Well, this Halloween you can go all-out at a new Tim Burton immersive bar experience that's coming to Toronto.
"The Burton Bar" is coming to the 6ix, a speakeasy bar hidden inside MADO, a Turkish restaurant on Yonge Street in Toronto's downtown core.
The Halloween pop-up, also called "The House of Burton," is set to open for the spooky season, starting October 4 until October 31 and you'll be able to sip on boozy drinks while stepping into the goth-meets-cartoon world of Burton's hit movie Beetlejuice.
The GTA gets super scary in October, when many spots prepare for a creepy crawly season, including the infamous Canada's Wonderland's Halloween Haunt. However, you don't need a car to visit this spooky immersive experience because it'll be located in the heart of Toronto.
The Burton Bar was a huge hit last year when it opened in Denver and quickly sold out, so if you're a fan of Tim Burton and Halloween, make sure to grab your tickets.
People at the Burton immersive experience.Explore Hidden
There will be "plenty of vintage-style décor, themed cocktails and an immersive bar to remember!" Explore Hidden stated in an email. "This is a must for fans of TimBurton's tales and anyone looking for a unique & fun distorted reality journey to get them in the Halloween spirit."
For $15 per person, you can enjoy a boozy welcome drink or a non-alcoholic version, explore 90 minutes in the Halloween bar and play games, take part in activation and get greeted by a "Ghost Host."
Remember that the tickets are non-refundable and guests must be 19 years old or older to attend the event, but some family-friendly sessions are available if you wish to take your young ones with you.
The House of Burton
The Burton Bar.
Price: $15
When: October 4 to October 31
Address: Inside MADO Yonge, located at 144 Yonge St., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you love the spooky season and Tim Burton's creepy style from Beetlejuice. Dress up, say "Beetlejuice" three times and step into this immersive bar experience.