Pumpkins After Dark Is Returning To The GTA With A Glowing Trail & Secret New 'Spook Easy'
You can see over 10,000 pumpkins! 🎃
Spooky season is just around the corner and one of the GTA's dreamiest fall events will be starting soon.
Pumpkins After Dark, an annual outdoor attraction in Ontario, is back next month, featuring dazzling Halloween displays and installations that come to life at night.
The experience is taking place at the Country Heritage Park in Milton, which is just under an hour from Toronto.
This September, the park will have a magical pathway of lit pumpkins and displays, with music, sounds and special effects.
This year's Pumpkins After Dark is set to be the "largest show by far," with over 95% of it being brand-new content, according to organizers.
Visitors can walk through the park and take in over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins and sculptures. Some of the displays guests can expect to see include creations inspired by China, Mexico and myths and legends from around the world as well as "carnival horrors."
The event will also feature classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, definitely making for some dreamy photo ops.
There will be interactive features, including several games along the route that will test the knowledge of visitors.
While you're here, you can head to the carving booth to watch artists create jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin masterpieces.
There will also be hot chocolate, cold beverages and snacks available for purchase on-site, as well as a Beavertails truck and gourmet burger truck where you can grab a bite. Kids can take part in the trick-or-treat experience this year along the path, where a costumed actor will be handing out Nestle chocolate.
You can also visit the new hidden Spook Easy, where kids can decorate Rice Krispie treats and guests can enjoy free non-alcoholic drinks from Partake. Like any good speakeasy, the Spook Easy requires a password to get in, which is currently "scarecrow."
New for this year, you can even bring your pet along! The last three Wednesdays in October at the park are Pet Nights, meaning you and your furry friend can take in the magical pumpkin displays together.
Pumpkins After Dark starts September 23, 2023, and runs until Halloween. The pathway is about 1 kilometre and takes about 45 minutes to 1 hour to complete. Give yourself time for photos though, as you're sure to run into plenty of unique photo ops along the way.
Tickets are $22.95 per adult and are available online now. For a limited time, you can use the code EARLY10 to receive 10% off.
Grab a cozy sweater and your camera, and get ready for a dreamy pumpkin experience like no other.
Pumpkins After Dark
Price: $22.95 per adult
When: September 23 - October 31, 2023
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stroll through a magical pumpkin wonderland at this spooktacular event near Toronto this fall.
Accessibility: Walking path is wheelchair/stroller accessible.
