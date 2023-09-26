20 Pumpkin Patches Across Canada Where You Can Pick Out The Perfect Gourd This Fall
Pumpkin carving, anyone? 🎃
Pumpkin season has officially arrived in Canada! As the leaves change colour and the air becomes crisp, it's time to pick out the perfect gourd at one of the country's charming pumpkin patches near you.
Chef's Plate has rounded up 20 of Canada's best pumpkin patches from coast to coast, whether you're looking for the perfect jack-o'-lantern or hoping to make a tasty pumpkin pie.
Grab a cozy sweater and get ready for endless fall photo ops — here are some of the top pumpkin patches in Canada you'll want to check out this season.
Maan Farms
Price: $14 per person
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque farm has everything you need for a classic fall outing, including a corn maze, pumpkin treats, and, of course, a huge pumpkin patch.
The farm even has designated Dog Days where pups are welcome at the pumpkin patch, corn maze and barnyard.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible areas. Some pathways are gravel/grass.
Edmonton Corn Maze
Price: Free to pick pumpkins
Address: 51529 Range Rd. 262, Spruce Grove, AB
Why You Need To Go: Besides the iconic corn maze, here, you can get small white pumpkins, traditional jack-o'-lanterns and fun ornamental gourds.
While paid admission is required to visit the maze, no entry fee is required to visit the farm store to pick up pumpkins.
Chudleigh's Farm
Price: $16.50 per adult
Address: 9528 Regional Rd. 25, Halton Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: The pumpkin patch at Chudleigh's is now open, offering tons of gourds you can use for carving or for making into sweet pies.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Le Centre d'Interprétation de la Courge
Price: Free access to fields, squash and pumpkins sold individually
Address: 839, Chemin Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: At the Le Centre d'Interprétation de la Courge, aka the Pumpkin Interpretation Centre, You can pick your own pumpkins or visit the farm's market for freshly picked squash and pumpkins.
While you're here, you can grab a bite at the Petit Bistro, which has squash chips, soup, wines, beer, and more.
Noggins Corner Farm
Price: Free admission; $3+ per pumpkin
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: 9969 Hwy. 1, Greenwich, NS
Why You Need To Go: Noggins Farm in Greenwich, Nova Scotia offers pick-your-own apple and pumpkins, with free admission to the fields.
You can stop by their Farm Market for delicious seasonal produce during your visit, or try to make your way through their corn maze.
Accessibility: Small wheeled strollers may be hard to push in corn maze and orchard.
Nature's Bounty Farm
Price: Free admission; $25 for 3 pumpkins
Address: 651 Scugog Line 2, Port Perry, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nature's Bounty is a picturesque farm located on the Oak Ridges Moraine near Port Perry, Ontario.
Here, you can pick your own pumpkins and choose from a variety of sizes to find your perfect gourd. During your visit, you can also try your hand at the farm's corn maze or sip a glass of sweet cider.
Accessibility: Most areas of farm are wheelchair/stroller accessible.
The Apple Orchard
Price: $10.20 per person
Address: 1668 Hwy. 6, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Hamilton, Ontario, the Apple Orchard's pumpkin patch is home to more than 20 different kinds of pumpkins, squash and gourds.
Admission to the fields also gets you access to wagon rides, visits with farm animals, sunflower fields and the farm's corn maze.
Calgary Farmyard
Price: $21.95+ per person
When: Until October 29, 2023
Address: 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View County, AB
Why You Need To Go: Home to Southern Alberta's number one corn maze, the Calgary Farmyard offers tons to do during fall.
During their Fall Days events, visitors can get access to pumpkin picking as well as a petting farm, games, and the farm's giant corn maze.
Andrew’s Scenic Acres
Price: $15 per person
When: Pumpkin field opening September 30, 2023
Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Andrews Farm in Milton has a cute pumpkin patch, wagon rides, a corn maze and more classic fall activities.
While you're here, don't forget to drop into the winery for one-of-a-kind fall drinks like Pumpkin Spice and Apple Crisp wines and black currant cider.
Richmond Country Farms
Price: $15+ per person
When: Opening September 30, 2023
Address: 12900 Steveston Hwy., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Richmond Country Farms pumpkin patch is a picturesque spot for pumpkin picking and fall photo ops.
Visitors can enjoy hay wagon rides to get to the pumpkin fields as well as live music. While you're here, don't forget to pay a visit to the farm animals and enjoy a B.C.-grown Spartan apple.
Happy Hollow
Price: $15 per person
Address: SW-26-19-21 West of 2nd, Lumsden, SK
Why You Need To Go: Located 15 minutes from Regina, Happy Hollow is a 2.5-acre farm with a corn maze, farm animals, live music and more for a fun fall outing.
Pumpkins can be found at the farm's country store, which also stocks fall ornaments, preserves, and gifts.
Rounds Ranch
Price: $23 per adult
When: Until October 29, 2023
Address: 1922 County Rd. 92, Elmvale, ON
Why You Need To Go: During Pumpkin Mania at Rounds Ranch in Ontario, visitors can celebrate fall season with tractor rides to the pumpkin patch, where you can pick a pumpkin of any size and colour for free.
Visitors can also enjoy pumpkin games at the farm, like pumpkin bowling, a pie-eating contest, sack races and more.
Greendale Acres
Price: $16+ per person
Address: 41905 Yale Rd. W., Chilliwack, BC
Why You Need To Go: Greendale Acres in Chilliwack, B.C., has a pumpkin patch with over 15 varieties where you can pick out the perfect pumpkin.
Admission to the farm also gets you access to the iconic Chilliwack Corn Maze, as well as tractor hay rides, you-pick flowers, and treats like cider, roasted corn and fresh donuts made on-site.
Snyder's Family Farm
Price: Free admission to pumpkin patch
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: Snyder's Family Farm in Bright, Ontario, has a 14-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick out the perfect pumpkin.
It's free of charge to visit the pumpkin patch, however, you can also enjoy their hayride, haunted houses and corn maze by paying $19.99 for admission.
Pingle's Farm
Price: $5+ per person
When: Until October 29, 2023
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E, Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: During Pingle's Harvest Fest, which is on now, you can pick your own pumpkins, enjoy live music and wagon rides, try to make your way out of a 6.5-acre corn maze and taste fall treats like roasted corn on the cob and fried apples.
Taves Family Farm
Price: Free admission for pick-your-own until September 29, 2023
Address: 333 Gladwin Rd., Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: Taves Family Farm's pumpkin patch has tons of varieties and colours, whether you're looking for the perfect squash for a tasty pie, a pumpkin that'll make the perfect jack-o-lantern or a super-sized 50-pound gourd.
Kraay Family Farm
Price: $19.05+ per person
When: Until October 14, 2023
Address: Site 6 Box 9 RR 1, Lacombe, AB
Why You Need To Go: You'll find pumpkins of all shapes and sizes at this farm located about an hour and a half from Edmonton and Calgary.
There are tons of fall photo ops around the farm, including the pumpkin patch, old trucks, and the corn maze, so be sure to bring your camera.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Downey’s Farm
Price: Free to visit pumpkin patch
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Inglewood, ON
Why You Need To Go: PumpkinFest is on at Downey's Farm, when thousands of pumpkins can be seen on the farmyard.
While you'll need to purchase a ticket online in advance if you want to get into the play area, it's free to pick your own pumpkin and visit Downey's Farm Store.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Howells Farm
Price: No admission required to purchase pumpkins
When:
Address: 2878 Holland Rd, Fonthill, ON
Why You Need To Go: Howells Farm offers a wide variety of pumpkins, including jack-o'-lantern, pie, Mellow Yellow, Ghost, Peanut, Goosebumps, mini, baby boos, porcelain doll and more.
Exploring the farm's pumpkin section doesn't require paid admission, and makes for a gorgeous photo op.
Springridge Farm
Price: Free admission for purchasing pumpkins
Address: 7256 Bell School Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Springridge Farm has picture-perfect pumpkins ready for purchase outside their barn.
There's no admission fee to pick pumpkins, however, if you'd like to stay for some fun on the farm, Springridge also has a "Fun Farmyard" with wagon rides, singing chickens, a lookout point and more, with admission starting at $9 per person.