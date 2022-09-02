11 Towering Corn Mazes Across Canada That You Can Get Lost In This Fall
Time to grab some apple cider and head to the farm!
It's that time of year to indulge in a fun fall activity! As the air gets a bit cooler and turns crisp, it's the perfect time to head to a farm and try to make your way out of a corn maze.
These corn mazes in Canada are perfect places to get lost in this season, with locations across the country and huge fields spanning several acres that you can wander through with friends for a perfect fall day.
Many of these mazes have unique designs when viewed from above, like the Edmonton Corn Maze, which debuted an Edmonton Elks design this year, and the Chilliwack Corn Maze in B.C., which boasts a giant dinosaur alongside a chicken.
Whatever the design, these corn mazes are all a challenging way to have fun during the season. Here are 11 mazes across the country to get lost in — and hopefully make your way out of — this fall.
Downey's Farm
Price: $16 per person until September 16; $21.99 per person from September 17 to October 31
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Inglewood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Downey’s corn maze has over 8 kilometres of trail to navigate through. This year, the field's theme is Enchanted Corn Maze Adventure and features a dragon, castle and magic wand design.
Be sure to check out the picture-perfect pumpkin patch and go for a wagon ride while at the farm!
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Applewood Farm and Winery
Price: $13 per person
When: Corn maze opening September 17, 2022
Address: 2055 Saintfield Rd., Seagrave, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm just north of Port Perry, Ontario, has a huge 40-acre corn maze as well as a pumpkin patch and wagon rides where you can admire the autumn scenery.
The farm also has a cider house and a cute fire pit where you can enjoy drinks like pumpkin moonshine and blueberry cider.
Accessibility: Partially accessible.
Edmonton Corn Maze
Price: $15 per adult
When: September 6 to October 16, 2022
Address: 51529 Range Rd. 262, Spruce Grove, AB
Why You Need To Go: This year's corn maze design is a tribute to the Edmonton Elks CFL team and makes for a stunning aerial view as well as a challenging maze.
According to organizers, the correct path through the 5-kilometre maze can be walked in less than 30 minutes, but if you’re not great with directions, expect it to take about an hour to complete.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Calgary Corn Maze
Price: $19.95+ per person until September 18; $21.50+ from September 23 to October 30
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View County, AB
Why You Need To Go: There are so many things to do in the fall at the Calgary Farmyard, including arcade-style games, jumping pillows, wagon rides and more.
The Calgary Corn Maze is a classic attraction (and is actually Southern Alberta's biggest corn maze!), with this year's field featuring a Mandalorian-inspired design.
Chilliwack Corn Maze
Price: $16+ per person
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 41905 Yale Rd. W., Chilliwack, BC
Why You Need To Go: The design of this year's corn maze at Greendale Acres Farm features a huge T. rex alongside a chicken and "makes the connection" between the two creatures, who share similarities in bone structure.
You’ll have to complete 12 T. rex-themed questions to escape the 12-acre maze. You can also enjoy buttered corn and refreshing lavender lemonade during your visit.
A Maze In Corn
Price: $15 per person
When: Until September 11 & September 14 to October 30, 2022
Address: 1351 MB-200, Saint Adolphe, MB
Why You Need To Go: Just 10 minutes south of Winnipeg, A Maze in Corn is where you'll find Canada's longest-running corn maze, which is perfect for wandering through this fall.
While at the farm, you can also enjoy a sunflower expo, see animals at the petting zoo and find fresh pumpkins, squash, corn and honey in the farm's pumpkin barn.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Strawberry Ranch Maze
Price: $10 per person
Address: 325 Valley Rd., Saskatoon, SK
When: Open now into October
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to get lost in the Strawberry Ranch Maze this fall, which is located just 15 minutes from downtown Saskatoon.
The maze has a new design each year and tons of twisting trails and dead ends. At the site, there are barbecue pits and a picnic area where you can enjoy lunch.
Verger Labonté
Price: $18.95 per adult
When: Until November 3, 2022
Address: 2291 Boulevard Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can try to find your way out of this corn maze located about an hour away from Montreal in the Montérégie region of Quebec.
In addition to the maze, there are also outdoor games that take place in the woods where you can try your hand at answering a series of challenging riddles.
Fletcher's Farm
Price: $16 per adult
When: September 3 to October 30, 2022
Address: 99 Rasche St., Miramichi, NB
Why You Need To Go: At Fletcher's Farm, you can make your way through the daytime corn maze or try to find your way in the dark by wandering through the corn maze at night on select dates.
There's also a haunted maze for five nights in October for those who are brave enough to enter!
Lester's Farm Market
Price: $7 per person
When: Until the end of October
Address: 173 Brookfield Rd., St. John's, NL
Why You Need To Go: Located in St. John's, Lester's Farm Market has everything you need for a great fall outing.
Besides the corn maze, there are also wagon rides, a giant slide, a place to pick your own flowers, other mazes and games and a market where you can find fresh produce and treats.
Riverbreeze Farm
Price: $15 per person
When: September 10 until October 31, 2022
Address: 660 Onslow Road, Truro, NS
Why You Need To Go: Just over an hour from Halifax, Riverbreeze Farm is home to a 12-acre corn maze as well as tons of activities perfect for fall.
There are games like human foosball and a shooting gallery, pig races, a sunflower patch, a petting zoo and even the opportunity to see pet kangaroos!
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible.