There's An Enormous Dinosaur Corn Maze in Alberta & It's Hosting Spooky Events Next Month
It's a roaring good time!
Drumheller is filled with stunning badlands scenery and more dinosaur bones than you could imagine, but this Alberta spot takes a new twist to celebrate the area's prehistoric residents.
The Sunny Spot adventure garden is right in the Drumheller Valley and it has its very own enormous corn maze which is a celebration of all things dino.
The dinosaur corn maze.Courtesy of The Sunny Spot
The huge corn maze has twists, turns and dead ends that form a huge aerial picture of a T-Rex and triceratops.
At five acres in size, this maze will keep you occupied for hours.
While you can wander around the enormous corn maze during the day, The Sunny Side is also hosting events in September with a moonlight maze visit on September 10 from 8 to 11 p.m.
There will also be a super special spooky version on September 24 where you can try and make your way through the "field of screams."
As well as the maze, the site also has a field of stunning sunflowers and a pumpkin patch.
There's also some delicious food on offer from hand-pressed burgers to freshly cut fries. They even serve up their own special variations of poutine with flavours ranging from butter chicken, chicken alfredo, eggs benny and more!
The Sunny Spot
Price: $8 per person
When: August opening hours are Wednesday - Monday 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. September opening hours are from Thursday - Sunday 11:30 a.m. -8:00 p.m. until September 24.
Address: 5225 Highway 10 E., Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can make your way around the twists and turns of this huge dinosaur-themed corn maze. If you're not afraid of the dark, you could also visit during one of the spooky nighttime maze events.