11 Fun Things To Do In Alberta That Cost $5 Or Less, So You Don't Go Broke This Summer
Your wallet will thank you!
Summer can be an expensive time of year and if you're in the middle of vacay-planning, you might be thinking about tightening those purse strings to save some money. But it can be really hard to find fun attractions that don't cost an arm and a leg.
However, there are actually a ton of fun things you can do in Alberta that cost less than $5 so you can save your money for future trips instead.
From incredibly scenic parks to visit, museums and exhibitions to check out, distillery tours and even a round of frisbee golf, these 11 cheap activities are worth trying out and they won't make you go broke.
Picnic at the Cascade of Time Gardens
Price: Free.
Address: 101 Mountain Ave., Banff, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This secret garden in Banff takes you out of the hustle and bustle of the town. You can take a picnic and soak in the tranquil vibes of the garden and also gaze out onto the spectacular views of Mt. Rundle and Banff Ave.
Take a walk in Nose Hill Park
Price: Free.
Address: 6465 14 St. N.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Nose Hill Park is perfect spot for a city hike or bike ride. You can pick from a number of different trails and you'll get incredible views of the Calgary skyline as well as the Rocky Mountains and Bow River Valley.
Become a bookworm at the Calgary Central Library
Price: Free.
Address: 800 Third St. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: It's well worth taking the time to explore the impressive architecture of Calgary Central Library. You can spend hours exploring the stunning building, admiring all the artwork and you can sit down with a board game. The library also has a cafe so you can relax with a coffee and a book.
Get lost in the jungle of Devonian Gardens
Price: Free.
Address: The Core Shopping Centre, 333 Seventh Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Tucked in the top floor of The Core is a botanical garden, packed to the brim with plants to wander through. You'll almost think you're in the jungle rather than downtown Calgary. The gardens also have a fish pond where you can sit and relax.
Check out Edmonton's Neon Museum
Price: Free.
Address: 104 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB.
Why You Should Go: These vintage neon signs make the ultimate photo backdrop in Edmonton's historic warehouse district. The 20 signs, which have been collected and restored over the years, showcase businesses from Edmonton's past and strolling down the street feels like you've stepped back in time.
Brush up on your music history at Studio Bell
Price: Pay-what-you-can entry.
Address: 850 Fourth St. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: As the home of Canada's National Music Centre, Studio Bell is a must-visit for music lovers. There are plenty of exhibitions to visit and you can even check out the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame as well as music performances over the weekend.
Take a tour at Rig Hand Distillery
Price: Free.
Address: 2104 Eighth St., Bay B, Nisku, AB.
Why You Should Go: Just a stone's throw away from Edmonton, you can take a distillery tour and you'll get to sample some of Rig Hand's carefully crafted vodkas, gins and whiskies. Best of all, it's completely free so taste away!
Explore the entire Calgary Plus 15 system
Price: Free.
Address: Multiple locations, Downtown Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: The Plus 15 was technically made to help people stay warm when out and about in the depths of winter, but it's actually a really cool way to explore downtown. As you roam through, you'll come across shops and cafes that you probably didn't even know existed and its fun to see the city from above.
Take in some art at the Esker Foundation
Price: Free.
Address: 444 - 1011 Ninth Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: You can spend the afternoon wandering around this beautiful Inglewood art gallery and take in the impressive collection of contemporary art on display. With a combination of stunning exhibitions and its permanent collection of works, there's always something new to see.
Get wild at the World Famous Gopher Hole Museum
Price: Admission by donation.
Address: 208 1 St. S.W., Torrington, AB.
Why You Should Go: This museum is about as out-of-the box as it gets. You can take a peek at different dioramas featuring stuffed gophers dressed in adorable outfits that have been designed to reflect life in Alberta.
Play a round of frisbee golf at Baker Park
Price: Free.
Address: 9333 Scenic Bow Rd. N.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: While you need to bring your own frisbee, you can take advantage of Baker Park's disk golf course. Much like regular golf, you can play nine or 18-holes and the aim of the game is to get your disc into the basket in the fewest throws. Plus you get to enjoy the greenery of the park too.