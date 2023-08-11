Calgary Pride Is Returning To The City & Here Are 4 Fun Things To Do All Week
Calgary Pride Week runs from August 26 to September 4. 🌈
Calgary Pride Week kicks off in August and if you're looking for things to do in the city, there are so many options to check out.
Pride Week in Calgary kicks off on August 26 and runs until September 4, 2023, and the city will be bursting with events celebrating the city's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
From drag shows and festivals to the iconic Calgary Pride Parade, there are tons of activities to enjoy.
Here are some of the biggest events to check out during Calgary Pride Week.
Calgary Pride Parade
The Calgary Pride Parade.
Price: Free
When: September 3, 2023 from 11 a.m.
Address: Parade starts at Ninth Ave. and Fourth St. and ends at Fort Calgary
Why You Need To Go: The iconic Calgary Pride Parade is a must-see in the city. Head down to the streets of Downtown Calgary to grab a spot and watch all the incredible floats and performers making their way through the city.
Accessibility: The event is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Ol' Beautiful Drag Shows
Price: Tickets start from $11.92 per person
When: September 1 and 2, 2023 from 7:30 p.m.
Address: 1103 12 St. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This iconic Calgary brewery will be throwing its annual drag patio parties. There's going to be a charity staff drag night on Friday where all ticket sales and tips will be donated to End of The Rainbow Foundation. On Saturday, Calgary's biggest names in drag will be performing at another patio party.
Calgary Pride Festival
Price: Free
When: September 2 to 3, 2023
Address: Prince's Island Park, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This free festival will be full to the brim with entertainment from DJs to drag performers for two days. Headlines during the festival will be Canada's Drag Race Alum Synthia Kiss, Kendall Gender and the Bratpack. There will also be beer gardens, food trucks and a marketplace.
TD Pride Block Party
Price: Free
When: August 29, 2023 from 5 to 10 p.m.
Address: ContainR, Second Ave. N.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This free all ages event will have tons of family-friendly activities to kick off Pride Week. There will also be DJs, a drag show, food trucks and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.