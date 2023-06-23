7 Fun Things To Do After Work In Calgary This Summer & They're All $20 Or Less
Your wallet will thank you!
Summer is upon us once again and while Calgarians can breathe a sigh of relief that the snow has finally melted, summer can be an expensive few months with so many huge events like the Calgary Stampede and festivals packed into a short space of time.
Luckily, Calgary has a ton of budget-friendly things to do to take up every night of the week if you have the stamina. As well as tons of free things to do, you can spend as little as $20 and have a fun-filled evening in the city.
Whether you're looking to relax in the park, head out on a kayaking adventure or grab a patio drink to wind down, there are plenty of options right at your fingertips without having to spend a lot of cash.
So if you're looking to pad out your summer bucket list with some cheap plans, here's the top pick of those the best and most importantly cheap evening plans you can make. Your wallet will definitely thank you.
Kayaking on Glenmore Reservoir
Price: Kayak rentals start from $15 an hour
Address: 8415 24 St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Is there a better way to spend a summer evening than a golden hour kayaking adventure? Probably not. Kayak and canoe rentals are available at the Glenmore Sailing School throughout the summer. All bookings need to be made through the Boat Patrol Office on a first-come basis.
You can even get your hands on some new clear bottom kayaks too so you can head out on to the water for a peaceful paddle. You can rent boats until 8 p.m. most evenings including weekends and holidays so there's plenty of time to take advantage.
Play a game of beach volleyball
Price: Free
Address: Shaw Millennium Park, 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: No beach, no problem! Just because Alberta is a landlocked province doesn't mean you can't take part in a good old beach volleyball game right in the centre of Calgary.
There are a few different courts throughout the city, including Shaw Millennium Park and they're available on a first-come basis so you don't need to worry about booking in advance. All you need to do is bring your own volleyball and a few teammates and get ready to unleash your competitive side.
Lounge by an outdoor pool
Price: $20 per person
Address: 119 12 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a way to cool down on a hot summer evening, heading to an outdoor pool is a no-brainer. Poolside by Hotel Arts is open until 10 p.m. most days and it'll give you all the Miami vibes without needing to catch a flight.
As well as being able to lounge and take a dip in the pool, the hotel also has a huge cocktail menu and tons of food options for the ultimate weeknight staycation. Access is on a first-come-first-served basis and hotel guests are prioritized for pool access so call ahead and make sure you get down early to claim a sun lounger.
Relax in Prince's Island Park
Price: Free
Address: Fourth St. and First Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Prince's Island Park is one of the most scenic spots in downtown Calgary and the perfect place to relax on a summer evening. Whether you're taking some downtime to lie on the grass with a book, or you just want a low-key place to hang out with friends, the park is always a great option.
The park has tons of green space with city views and views of the Bow River. You can head out with picnic blankets and chairs, snacks, and maybe a frisbee or some other outdoor games and you've got a fun and (most importantly), cheap evening.
Head to a brewery
Address: 1103 12 St. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Summer means patios and Calgary definitely has a ton of those to choose from. One of the best spots to wind down on a weeknight or weekend is Ol 'Beautiful in Inglewood.
The huge brewery has a massive patio and a huge selection of beers and drinks to choose from as well as live music on some evenings too for the ultimate summer in the city vibes.
The neighbouring Cold Garden also has a ton of patio space too.
Cycle along the Bow River
Address: Bow River, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Bow River is one of the must visit spots in Calgary over the summer and one of the best ways to enjoy the stunning river and city views is by heading out on a bike and cycling along the river pathway.
The area is usually bustling in the summer but there's dedicated bike lanes so you can pick up some speed.
Even if you don't have your own bike, you can still either rent a city bike, head to one of the city's bike rental stores or you can even just enjoy the route on foot.
Hike in Nosehill Park
Price: Free
Address: 6465 14 St. N.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to get some exercise in, there are actually plenty of places to hike in Calgary that don't require a trip to Kananaskis or Banff.
One spot that will give you a ton of views is Nosehill Park. The huge 11-square-kilometre park has a few different hiking trails to head out and dedicated off-leash routes for dogs. You may even be able to spot wildlife such as deer as you head out on a trail.
Not only do you get some incredible views of the city, but you can also see the Rocky Mountains in the distance too.
Grab your hiking boots and get outdoors!