This Sunflower Field Near Calgary Opens Soon & You Can Get Lost In A Maze Of Golden Blooms
You can also pick veggies and flowers to take home!
If you're looking for the dreamiest of summer adventures, we've got you! This huge Alberta maze is set to reopen next month and you can get lost in amongst towering golden sunflowers.
Bowden Sunmaze is in Red Deer County, just over an hour's drive from Calgary and while you're there, you can explore eight acres of stunning sunflowers.
Over one million sunflowers are planted on its site at Eagle Creek Farms every year and this year, the sunflower maze is set to reopen in early August.
However, if you want to catch the sunflowers in full bloom, visiting from mid-August to early September will be your best bet.
The fields are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday in July before opening seven days a week in August but if you want to get the very best golden hour shots, the sunflower maze is open with extended hours on Thursdays and Fridays until 30 minutes after sunset.
If you want to nail the shot for Instagram, you'll want to take your photos anywhere between 30 minutes before the sun sets to 15 minutes after.
The sunflower maze isn't the only one at Bowden either. The farm also has a huge corn maze and a magical willow tree maze to explore too.
On top of exploring the various mazes, the farm has plenty of Upick fields of vegetables and blooms so you can take some goodies home with you. You can pick your own carrots, beets, potatoes, onions, cucumbers, peas and beans, as well as sunflowers, zinnias and snapdragons.
So if you're looking to spend the ultimate summer day wandering through fields of flowers, Bowden Sunmaze should be on your Alberta bucket list.
Bowden Sunmaze
Price: Adult tickets cost $14 plus fees, children's tickets are $7 plus fees and kids four years old and under go free.
When: The sunflower field opens in early August. Exact date of opening TBD.
Address: 34530 Range Road 14, Red Deer County, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can spend hours getting lost in this huge eight acre Sunflower maze in Central Alberta. Check out the golden flowers and make sure you get plenty of dreamy Instagram shots.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.