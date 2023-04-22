11 Surreal Places To Visit In Alberta That Need To Be Part Of Your Summer Plans
There's so many dreamy places to explore!
While Alberta is known for having some pretty incredible scenery to explore and the province was even named one of the top places to visit in the world, there's more to the province than just hotspots like Lake Louise and Moraine Lake.
In fact, Alberta has a ton of magical and surreal places to visit that you should absolutely be adding to your summertime bucket list ASAP.
Here are some of the places you should absolutely plan to visit this summer in Alberta.
Maligne Lake
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: As the largest lake in Canada's Rockies, Maligne Lake needs to be seen to be believed. The stunning turquoise lake is surrounded by mountain peaks and trees. It's also home to the gorgeous Spirit Island.
Red Rock Canyon
Address: Red Rock Canyon, Waterton Lakes National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning canyon looks unlike anything else in Alberta with its towering red rock and sparkling water. If you're spending time in Waterton Lakes over the summer, Red Rock Canyon should absolutely be on your list of places to see.
Hoodoos Trail
Address: Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: These spectacular rock formations in Alberta's Badlands are definitely a bucket list item and it's just under two hours away from Calgary. The huge sandstone pillars are a must-see in Drumheller and you can explore all the beautiful canyons of Dinosaur Provincial Park.
Sunwapta Falls
Address: Icefields Pkwy., Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This impressive waterfall in the heart of the Rocky Mountains is picture-perfect. It's also one of the best places to stop off if you're driving on Icefields Pkwy. between Banff and Jasper. After a short hike, you can take a seat near the falls and catch the river rushing past.
Sunshine Meadows
Address: Banff Sunshine Village, Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: You'll have to take the Sunshine Village Gondola up to Sunshine Meadows to tackle this impressive hiking trail but it's so worth it. The trail is lined with stunning wildflowers, beautiful lakes and gorgeous scenery. It's definitely one of the most stunning hiking trails Banff has to offer.
Johnston Canyon
Address: Johnston Canyon, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Johnston Canyon is super popular with tourists but it's for a good reason. While it's a super easy hike, you'll also be rewarded with stunning scenery. The trail has everything from cliffs, waterfalls and caves. Head down early to beat the crowds because you won't regret it.
Okotoks Erratic
Address: Okotoks, AB
Why You Need To Go: This huge 16,500-tonne is a remnant of a huge rockslide which took place thousands of years ago, leaving behind an impressive attraction just outside of the town of Okotoks. You'll also get beautiful views of Alberta's foothills as you explore this natural wonder.
Red Rock Coulee
Address: County Of Forty Mile No. 8, AB.
Why You Should Go: Red Rock Coulee is just a half an hour drive from the city of Medicine Hat but they seem like a whole world away. These giant boulders look as though they've been plucked straight from Mars. Exploring is like a sci-fi movie coming to life.
Grassi Lakes
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This super popular hike is Kananaskis leads you to the most stunning lake with bright blue water. The easy hike is just an hour and 30 minutes away from Calgary so it's the perfect hike to kick off the season when it reopens this spring.
Writing-on-stone Provincial Park
Address: Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: The park has a ton of natural and cultural history, with a huge number of Indigenous rock carvings and paintings to see. It's a three and a half hour road trip from Calgary so why not take the weekend to fully explore the spectacular scenery.
Blackshale Suspension Bridge
Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Kananaskis Country, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This suspension bridge has some of the most impressive views in Kananaskis. As a bonus, it's just a short hike to this incredible suspension bridge with stunning views of the Kananaskis mountains and forests. It's a must-see for anyone exploring the park this summer.