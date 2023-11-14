This Unique Alberta Landscape Looks Like It Belongs On Another Planet (PHOTOS)
Earth, or Mars?🪐✨
There are a lot of cool landscapes to explore in Alberta, from rocky mountain ridges to flat prairie lands, but this spot will make you feel you're walking on another planet altogether.
Red Rock Coulee Natural Area in Alberta has a barren-looking terrain, speckled with massive red-coloured boulders. These huge round sandstone boulders have actually eroded from bedrock, and some are as big as 2.5 meters in diameter, according to the Medicine Hat website.
Actually, they're called concretions, with layers of matter building up over years and years. The website also said that these concretions were "formed in prehistoric seas," and if you look close enough you might even be able to see fossilized leaves, shells, or even bones in them.
Today it creates a striking setting that looks like it's out of a movie and is ripe for exploration.
While walking around the valley though watch your step, because there is lots of wildlife in the area including western rattlesnakes.
In addition to the surreal-looking rocks scattered around the area, you might also see hoodoos, which are columns of shaped rock that ou to the uniqueness of the setting here.
Although this place seems like somewhere light-years away, it's only a 30-minute drive from Medicine Hat, Alberta.
It's also the perfect road trip destination for anyone in Calgary too since it's only a three-and-a-half-hour drive away. This place gives you a serious change of scenery and also makes for some pretty incredible photos.
Red Rock Coulee Natural Area
Address: Park in Orion, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Escape your day-to-day life with a trip here, and don't forget the camera!