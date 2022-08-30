9 Things To Do In Alberta That You Need To Add To Your Fall Bucket List
Pumpkin spice lattes are optional. 🍂
Summer is almost drawing to a close but if you're secretly looking forward to cooler weather, Alberta has a ton of things to do that will give you all the cozy fall vibes.
Fall famously never lasts long in Alberta, with golden trees replaced by snow pretty much overnight. So, it's never too early to start planning out your season's activities.
If you're already keen to dig out those sweaters and get your hands on a PSL, here's some fall-spiration.
Hike among the larches
The province has some truly stunning hikes to tackle every fall. You can wander around mountains and lakes and take in the sights of thousands of golden larch trees while you're at it. There's only a short window of time to see the trees in all their glory, so get planning now.
Visit a pumpkin patch
Is there anything that screams fall more than a pumpkin patch? Luckily, there are loads all over Alberta, so you can head out on a fall adventure and pick your very own pumpkin. The big question though is what you'll actually do with the pumpkin later.
Sample some cider
Before pumpkin spice lattes, cider was always the drink of choice as the weather turned colder. Fall is the perfect time to head down to your local cidery and grab yourself a delicious fruity beverage.
Warm up in Banff Hot Springs
Getting into the hot springs on a cool day is the bigger and better version of soaking in a warm bath, except you'll also get some incredible mountain views while you're there. The only hard part is stepping outdoors in a swimsuit when the mercury is diving south.
Wander around a spooky ghost town
If you don't scare easily, you can explore one of Alberta's many spooky ghost towns. From abandoned barns to old mining towns, you can discover the fascinating histories behind local ghost towns.
Check out some next level pumpkin carving
If you want to see pumpkin carving taken to the next level, look no further. In Calgary and Edmonton, you can wander through thousands of glowing pumpkins decorated with everything, from spooky Halloween characters to pop culture icons.
Catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights
While darker evenings aren't always appreciated, it does mean there are more opportunities to see the Northern Lights. Wrap up warm, and head outside to see if you can spot the stunning hazy green light in the flesh.
Take a road trip
Fall can be the perfect backdrop for an epic road trip. Load up the car and head to one of Alberta's charming small towns for the day. You'll likely find some hidden gems while you're there.
Get cozy in a cafe
Even if you don't have grand plans for exploring the outdoors, a short walk to a cozy cafe can be just the ticket to a quiet fall evening. So grab yourself a warm drink and a seat by the fire, and just relax.