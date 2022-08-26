Alberta's Fall Forecast Is Here & Put Away Your Shorts As It's Gonna Get 'Fairly Windy'
Fall is on its way! 🍂
Summer might still be lingering on, but fall is around the corner. And before you know it, every coffee shop will be advertising new Pumpkin Spice creations.
But what do the weather gods have in store? According to a recent forecast, fall doesn't have too many wild weather events scheduled for Albertans.
While B.C. will be seeing a whole lot of rain, the prairies should be in for an easier time bidding farewell to summer, as per AccuWeather.
The autumnal equinox (September 22) will accompany a "typical fall weather pattern" in the Canadian Prairies, like Alberta.
Brett Anderson, AccuWeather's senior meteorologist, expects "fairly normal amounts of rainfall" and "near-normal temperatures" in Alberta over the coming months.
However, Anderson warned the season could turn out to be "fairly windy," so watch out for any flying tree branches.
Albertans may be able to breathe a sigh of relief ahead of the upcoming winter, which is set to witness "tons of snow" in the prairies.
The winter forecast predicts that Alberta could be hit hardest by snowfall towards the beginning of 2023.
As for the rest of Western Canada, La Niña is expected to have a considerable impact on fall weather.
"Waves of colder, Arctic air" will blow into western Canada during the fall season. The coldest air in the country relative to normal is anticipated in northern B.C., Yukon and the western parts of the Northwest Territories.
Albertans though will be able to enjoy largely 'usual' weather, but probably without short pants.
And if you plan on making the most of the fall weather outdoors, this list of Alberta hikes might be your gateway into golden hues and stunning landscapes.