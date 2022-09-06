Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Jasper Wildfire Caused A Power Outage & Park Visitors Are Being Asked To Reschedule Trips

The Town of Jasper is "running on limited services".

Calgary Staff Writer
The Chetamon wildfire in Jasper.

Jasper National Park | Twitter

Visitors to Jasper National Park have been urged to reschedule their trips due to a wildfire that has caused power outages in Jasper.

According to Parks Canada, the Chetamon wildfire, which started on September 1, saw "significant growth" in the Snake Indian Valley over the weekend due to "warm, dry and windy weather."

On Monday, September 5, Parks Canada said "rain overnight and cooler temperatures" had allowed firefighters and helicopters to access two priority areas of the fire with sprinklers, hoses and water buckets.

The "short-lived relief in behaviour" should continue into Wednesday, but Parks Canada warned without more rain, the fire will "progressively become more intense" in the coming days.

The wildfire was originally estimated to have reached around 8,000 hectares, but the true size was "obscured by smoke," Parks Canada said. It has now been mapped at around 6,150 hectares.

Parks Canada added that no Jasper communities are at risk due to the wildfire.

The Chetamon wildfire also caused a power outage in the Jasper Municipality on Monday, forcing some campgrounds in the area to close.

In a tweet, Jasper National Park said the Town of Jasper is "running on limited services" through the power outage, with things like buying groceries and gas impacted.

In an update on the wildfire, Parks Canada encouraged visitors to reschedule visits to Jasper National Park due to the power outages and limited services on offer.

Parks Canada closed Wabasso Campground, around 18 kilometres outside of the Jasper townsite, but reiterated the closure was "not an evacuation" of the site and there is no threat to campers.

"The lack of power in Wabasso Campground makes it infeasible to provide basic campground services in this location," it said.

While other campsites, including Wapiti and Whistlers, initially remained open with only cold water and flush toilets, Parks Canada confirmed the two campsites would close on Tuesday, September 6.

Electrical company ATCO was able to restore power to critical infrastructure in Jasper, including the hospital, fire hall and the Municipality’s emergency crisis centre, by 4 p.m. on Monday.

Outages are still impacting Jasper, with ATCO estimating power could be restored by 7 p.m. on September 6.

