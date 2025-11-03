This cute small town near Ottawa is a riverside gem with cozy bakeries and scenic trails
It's got tons of charm. 🧡
If an easy day trip with river views and cozy small-town vibes sounds like your ideal scenario, this underrated gem near Ottawa should absolutely be on your radar.
Less than an hour from Ottawa, you can visit a charming riverside town with tree-lined streets, family-run bakeries, and peaceful forest trails by the water.
Tucked along the meeting point of two rivers, Arnprior is a small town gem bursting with natural beauty.
The town is known as a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and history lovers alike — whether you’re craving a scenic hike, a quiet stroll with a view, or just a break from city noise.
The Gillies Grove Nature Reserve is a must for nature lovers. Owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, the reserve is home to one of the oldest growth forests in Canada and one of the last old-growth forests in Ontario, with beautiful, towering white pines.
Take a 3.6-kilometre circular walk here following the route of one of the three Arnprior Millennium Trails (Gillies, McLachlin and Heritage). The route will take you through Gillies Grove, Robert Simpson Park, and along the scenic Madawaska River.
Other trails in the area include the Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail, a 296-kilometre corridor that runs from Smiths Falls to Mattawa, which cuts through Arnprior and is great for walking, running, hiking and cycling.
Arnprior's charming and newly renovated historic downtown is filled with unique shops, cafes, and restaurants to explore.
The area has a quaint, Hallmark-movie kind of vibe with its heritage brick buildings and boutiques.
Stop into the Sweet and Sassy Cafe and Bistro for fresh coffee, homemade baked goods, and tasty sandwiches while exploring the town. Or, visit the Mighty Fine Bakehouse, a small bakery and cafe specializing in sourdough bread, viennoiserie, and European-style foods.
For a dose of local history, pop into the Arnprior and District Museum, housed in a beautiful old post office building. Here, you can learn about the town’s lumber heritage and its role in shaping the Ottawa Valley, and dive into local history with exhibits on Algonquin pottery and fossil displays.
With its small-town charm, riverside beauty, and proximity to Ottawa, Arnprior is a must-visit spot for an easy fall day trip from the city.
Whether you’re there for a hike, a sweet treat, or simply to slow down and soak in the views, this riverside gem is proof that the best getaways can be the ones close to home.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.