Here's What Is Open & Closed In Alberta For Remembrance Day
The long weekend is almost here.
Remembrance Day is coming up and in Alberta on Friday, November 11, and since it is a statutory holiday, many Albertans will get the day off work.
However, if you're looking to head to the grocery store or the mall, some places will be operating shorter hours, with a lot of places opening after 11 a.m. due to the traditional two minutes of silence.
So, if you're looking to head out on Friday, November 11, here's what's going to be open and closed in Alberta for Remembrance Day.
Grocery stores
Safeway: Open regular hours
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Open regular hours
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Open regular hours
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open noon to 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open noon to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 11:05 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 11:05 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 11:11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11:05 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, C-Trains and On Demand will operate on a Saturday level of service. All veterans and accompanying family members will be able to ride transit for free if wearing their uniforms or have veteran ID cards.
Edmonton Transit: Buses and LRT operate using regular Saturday schedules. Transit is free for veterans, active members who are in military uniform or legion dress, those with a Canadian Forces or RCMP identification card, or with a Veterans' card or National Defence Record card.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry is at 4 p.m.
Calgary Leisure Centres: Most are closed with the exception of Southland and Village Square which are both open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours
Banff Sunshine Village: Gondola runs from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Chairlifts run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Military ski for free! Any active or retired members of the NATO military are eligible to ski for free from Friday, November 11th, 2022 - Monday, November 14th, 2022, with proper photo ID.
Lake Louise Ski Resort: Lift runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public libraries: Closed