Alberta's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 30 cm Of Snow & Here's Where It Will Fall
Wrap up warm, Alberta!
Plenty of Albertans will have woken up to snow on Wednesday morning, and the snow is set to stick around for most of the day with Alberta's weather forecast saying there could be up to 30 centimetres of snow in some places.
Environment Canada has issued warnings for Southern Alberta where heavy snowfall is set to continue throughout the day and into the evening.
"Snow has developed along the foothills and will spread to the northeast this morning," the warnings said.
Environment Canada said between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is forecast in areas in Southern Alberta by Wednesday evening, and levels could potentially reach 30 centimetres in some of the province's mountainous areas.
Albertans will also want to be careful on the roads as heavy snow might quickly reduce visibility and lead to transportation delays, the warning added.
"Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow," Environment Canada added.
So, if you're heading out at all, make sure to leave plenty of time.
Warnings have been put out for areas around Airdrie, Brooks, Cardston, Calgary, Crowsnest Pass, Cypress Hills, Drayton Valley, Drumheller, Fort Saskatchewan, Hanna, Kananaskis, Leduc, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat, Okotoks and Red Deer.
This is just the beginning of a snowy few months as Alberta's winter forecast said the province will be hit pretty hard with winter conditions and "tons of snow."
The bad news is it's likely to get a lot worse. Alberta's winter forecast also said January in the Rockies and the Prairies would see a combination of cold temperatures, snow and intense storms.
So hey, at least there's that to look forward to!
