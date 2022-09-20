Alberta's Month-By-Month Winter Forecast Is Here & This Is When Things Will Get Frosty
It's going to be colder than normal! ❄️🥶
The month-by-month Alberta weather forecast this winter is here and Albertans will want to brace themselves because it's going to be an especially cold few months.
According to the month-by-month forecast from Old Farmers' Almanac, winter in the Prairies is set to be rainier than typical and "colder than normal," which sounds like a slushy mess.
If you're not a fan of winter, you can breathe a tiny sigh of relief because they also said that snowfall is expected to be "near-to-below normal."
The coldest periods will be mid-November to early December before turning slightly milder. However, cold temperatures will be back with a vengeance in early and late January and late February so don't even think about putting your winter gear away.
While there will be periods of snow throughout the winter, you're definitely going to need a shovel in late November, mid-to-late December and late January.
November
While winter isn't officially here until December 20, Albertans will likely see winter conditions really hit the province in November.
While the month starts off sunny and even warm, snow showers and cold temperatures will be around the Prairies from mid-November.
Towards the end of the month, Albertans can also expect some "frigid" temperatures.
December
December is likely to get off to a chilly start, with temperatures around -13 degrees and around four degrees cooler than usual with above-average precipitation too.
It's set to be pretty snowy throughout the month with snow showers and "bitter cold" kicking off the month before some milder temperatures.
Albertans won't want to get too comfortable though as those freezing temperatures will be back again from the middle to the end of the month.
January
If you thought December's forecast was grim, January's is set to be even worse with temperatures around -20 degrees.
The month starts off predictably cold with snow flurries and isolated snow showers before turning warmer for a couple of days in the middle.
However, from around January 19, Albertans can expect flurries, snowstorms and "frigid" temperatures.
February
February takes a slightly warmer turn with temperatures around -15 degrees but that's still five degrees cooler than usual with above-average precipitation.
Cold weather and snow showers will kick off the month, but the Prairies will get treated to some sunny and mild conditions mid-February.
However, it's expected to turn cold again with snow showers before becoming "bitter cold" at the very end of the month.
March
March is officially the start of spring and it's a real turning point in the Prairies as temperatures are set to reach -1 degrees.
While snow showers will be sticking around throughout the month, Alberta will also see rain, sunshine and some milder conditions throughout the month.
But because Alberta's weather tends to be all over the place, the end of the month will see more snow and cold temperatures.
April
By April, temperatures are set to reach what will feel like a scorching seven degrees starting off sunny and mild.
The weather will flip-flop through the month between rainy, snowy and chilly temperatures to mild conditions.