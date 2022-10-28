Alberta's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 40 cm Of Snow Today & It's Going To Be A Mess
Snow and wind warnings have been issued in the province.
After a summery start to October, winter weather is starting to creep into Alberta and snow is heading for the province once again.
It isn't going to be a dusting of snow either, as Environment Canada has said it could reach up to 40 centimetres deep on Friday.
It's going to be so deep in parts of Alberta that the government agency issued warnings about the "hazardous winter conditions" heading toward the province.
In warnings for both Banff and Jasper National Parks, Environment Canada said heavy snowfall has developed along Icefields Parkway (Highway 93), the road that connects the two parks.
Snow as deep as 40 centimetres is expected to build up in the area between Jasper, Saskatchewan River Crossing and Lake Louise by Friday evening, it added, which will make travelling pretty tricky.
With all the snow build-up, Environment Canada said drivers need to "take extra care" if they are on roads in the area.
"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the warning states.
Meanwhile, areas around Waterton National Park and Cardston, in the southwest of the province, have also received weather warnings. However, this time, it's for the wind.
Environment Canada said there could be gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour expected in the region.
Blustery conditions "could damage soft shelters, tents and awnings [and] toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," it specified.
Drivers in the area were also warned they may have to adjust their driving due to changing road conditions.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.