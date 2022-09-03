Alberta's 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Is Here & It's Going To Be Even Colder Than Usual
We're in for a "sneaky cold" winter. 😬❄️
A new winter forecast for Alberta has been released and Albertans might want to brace themselves as it's going to be a chilly one!
The forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac said Canadians are in for a “sneaky cold” winter with the usual freezing temperatures mixed with "surprise shots of extra-deep cold."
“Frosty, frigid, freezing … however you say ‘cold,’ that’s what’s in store for most Canadians this winter,” said Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer's Almanac Canadian Edition.
However, Stillman added there would also be some intense and "unusual mini-deep-freezes" in parts of the country.
According to the forecast, Albertans are really going to feel it with winter arriving early as cold temperatures drop down from the Yukon and northern Alberta before settling in across the Prairies.
An even colder turn is due to hit the province in November, with "icebox conditions" arriving and sticking around in Alberta and across the Prairies for months.
In fact, Old Farmers' Almanac said temperatures in the Prairies could average 7 degrees below normal in January which is truly chilling.
As if the freezing cold temperatures aren't enough, southern parts of the Prairies will also like see a winter that's "more wet than white" with a lot more sleet and freezing rain than usual.
Recently, Farmer's Almanac also shared their forecast for the winter ahead which predicted the Prairies including Alberta will be "hit the hardest" by snowfall this winter.
So if you were already planning on investing in a new winter coat and boots, take this as your sign.
