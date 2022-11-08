These 4 Spots In Alberta Are Among The Coldest On Earth Right Now
Wrap up warm, Alberta! 🥶
If you were thinking Alberta seems pretty damn cold at the moment, you'd be right. Parts of Alberta are actually on a list of some of the coldest places in the world right now.
Alberta is getting some unseasonably chilly weather despite it still technically being fall, and quite a few spots are among the coldest in the world behind Antarctica and Russia.
As of about 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, Weather Now – an app that gathers live weather from around the world – found that Alberta had four of the coldest spots on Earth, ranking among the top 20 coldest.
The town of High Level is the coldest place in the province at around minus 27 degrees right now, which is definitely not a temperature Albertans would expect for early November.
Also on the list was the Bow Valley and the village of Morrin, which both registered temperatures of around minus 26. Calgary Springbank is also currently suffering from freezing cold conditions at around minus 24.
Luckily, Albertans can still take joy in the fact they aren't in Amundsen-Scott in Antarctica, which is currently the coldest place on Earth at a teeth-chattering minus 41 degrees.
The second most frigid spot right now is Yakutsk, Russia, at minus 29 degrees.
According to The Weather Network, the cold spell in the province is currently experiencing would still be considered pretty cold by January standards, let alone November.
Despite the fact it's still extremely cold, all snowfall warnings have come to end.
Forecasts are also suggesting that the worst of the cold temperatures will lift by Thursday, November 10.
So, there's not long now until Albertans can forget about this frigid taste of winter.