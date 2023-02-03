Most Of The Coldest Places On Earth Are In Canada Right Now & Temperatures Are Lower Than -40 C
Wind chills are making it feel colder than -50 C and even -60 C! 🥶
Almost all of the coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada and some temperatures are lower than -40 C with wind chills making it feel colder than -50 C!
Many parts of the country are dealing with a frigid dose of winter weather as the polar vortex sends a surge of chilly Arctic air into Canada, according to The Weather Network.
Weather Now, an app that gets live weather from public sources every five minutes, has a list focusing on weather extremes and it shows that as of 7:20 a.m. ET on Friday, February 3, Canada is home to most of the coldest places on Earth.
Hall Beach, Nunavut is listed as being the coldest place with a temperature of -43 C that feels more like -60 C with the wind chill!
Lupin, Nunavut is at -42 C and Kuujjuaq, Quebec is at -41 C.
Also in Quebec, Puvirnituq's temperature is -41 C but feels like -53 C with the wind chill which earns it a spot on the coldest places list.
Eureka, Nunavut is -41 C and feeling like -54 C while Coral Harbour and Rea Point, Nunavut are both at -40 C.
Kugluktuk, Nunavut is -40 C but feels like -54 C while Resolute, Nunavut, Komakuk Beach, Yukon and Igloolik Airport, Nunavut are all -39 C but feeling colder than -50 C.
Trail Valley, Northwest Territories is at -38 C but it feels like -62 C which is the coldest wind chill.
Also, it's currently -38 C in Thompson, Manitoba and Kugaaruk, Nunavut.
Chesterfield Inlet in Nunavut has a temperature of -38 C but it feels more like -56 C.
Then, Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories is at -38 C with the wind chill making it feel like -49 C.
The only three coldest places on Earth right now that aren't in Canada are located in Alaska.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for most of Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Newfoundland, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories on Friday and into the weekend because of "very cold wind chills."
The Weather Network has shared that areas dealing with extreme cold will also get high frostbite risks throughout the weekend and exposed skin could freeze in minutes.
However, this frigid weather won't last long as it's forecast that temperatures will rebound next week with seasonal or even above-seasonal conditions.
